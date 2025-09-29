Azim Premji Foundation Announces Scholarship 2025 For Girls. Check Eligibility

The Azim Premji Foundation has invited applications for the Azim Premji Scholarship 2025, aimed at supporting girl students from economically weaker families who have studied in government schools. The programme offers Rs 30,000 per year, credited directly to the beneficiary’s bank account, for the entire duration of their undergraduate or diploma course. Applications close on 30 September (Tuesday).

Applicants must be girl students who have passed both Class 10 and Class 12 as regular students from government institutions in eligible states or Union Territories. They should have secured admission in the first year of a recognised undergraduate degree or diploma programme (2–5 years) in a government or bona fide private institution for the academic session 2025–26.

How To Apply?

Interested candidates can register and submit applications through azimpremjifoundation.org under the “New Applicants Cohort 2025” tab. Returning applicants can log in with their credentials.

A passport-size photograph, scanned signature, Aadhaar card (front side), first page of bank passbook, and Class 10 and 12 marksheets are required. The foundation has advised students to complete the process ahead of the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.