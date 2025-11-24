'Arunachal Is Part Of China’: Indian Woman Harassed At Shanghai Airport Over ‘Invalid’ Passport

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





An Indian-origin UK resident has alleged that Chinese immigration officials detained and harassed her for hours at Shanghai Pudong Airport after refusing to acknowledge her Indian passport because it listed Arunachal Pradesh as her birthplace.

Pema Wangjom Thongdok was flying from London to Japan on 21 November, with a scheduled three-hour layover in Shanghai. According to her, the ordeal began when immigration officials declared that her passport was “invalid”, insisting that “Arunachal Pradesh is part of China.”

‘India, India’: Passenger Says She Was Pulled Out of Line

Recalling the incident, Pema told India Today that she had cleared immigration and was waiting at security when an officer approached her. “An official came and started screaming ‘India, India’, calling out my name,” she said. “She took me back to the immigration desk and said, ‘Arunachal, not valid passport.’”

When Pema asked why her valid Indian passport was being rejected, the officer allegedly repeated, “Arunachal is a part of China. Your passport is invalid.”

Confusion and Humiliation During an 18-Hour Airport Ordeal

Pema said the explanation left her stunned. She noted that she had transited through Shanghai without any issues just last year and had even checked with the Chinese Embassy in London beforehand, which assured her that Indian travellers would face no problems.

However, she alleged that several immigration staff members and China Eastern Airlines personnel mocked her, laughed at her, and even suggested that she “apply for a Chinese passport”. What should have been a short layover spiralled into an 18-hour ordeal.

During this time, she claimed she was denied clear information, proper food, or access to airport facilities. She further alleged that her passport was withheld and that she was blocked from boarding her onward flight to Japan despite holding a valid visa.

Unable to Move, Eat, or Book New Tickets

Confined to the transit area, Pema said she was not permitted to rebook flights, buy meals, or move between terminals. She alleged that officials pressured her to purchase a new ticket specifically on China Eastern and hinted that her passport would only be returned after doing so. The situation, she said, caused financial losses due to missed flights and hotel reservations.

Indian Consulate Steps In

Eventually, Pema managed to alert the Indian Consulate in Shanghai through a friend in the UK. Indian officials later intervened and escorted her to a late-night departure from the city.

Appeal to Indian Government for Action

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior officials, Pema described the incident as a “direct insult to India’s sovereignty and to the citizens of Arunachal Pradesh.”

She has urged the Indian government to raise the issue with Beijing, seek accountability and disciplinary action against the immigration and airline staff involved, and push for compensation. She has also requested assurances that Indians from Arunachal Pradesh will not face similar hurdles during international travel in the future.