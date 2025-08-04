Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsArticle 370 Abrogation: Six Years On, J&K Witnesses Developmental Gains, Democratic Revival, Tourism Boom

Article 370 Abrogation: Six Years On, J&K Witnesses Developmental Gains, Democratic Revival, Tourism Boom

Six years after Article 370's abrogation, Jammu and Kashmir sees increased democratic participation, evidenced by higher voter turnout and local elections. Education and infrastructure are boosted by new institutions, connectivity projects, and digital access.

By : IANS | Updated at : 04 Aug 2025 07:13 PM (IST)

Srinagar, Aug 3 (IANS) As Jammu and Kashmir observes six years since the abrogation of Article 370, the region reflects a transformative shift in governance, infrastructure, and civic participation. The move, executed on August 5, 2019, revoked the erstwhile state's special status and integrated it more fully into the Indian constitutional framework.

While political debate continues, the government’s defensive approach emphasises tangible improvements in public welfare, democratic deepening, and economic revitalisation.

One of the most visible changes has been the surge in democratic participation.

Inspired by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s doctrine of “Insaniyat, Jamhooriyat, Kashmiriyat”, the region has witnessed a 70 per cent increase in voter turnout in local panchayat elections.

The District Development Council (DDC) elections in 2020 marked the first grassroots democratic exercise post-abrogation, followed by municipal and panchayat polls.

The 2024 state legislature elections further cemented political engagement, with notable participation from youth and women, including emerging Sarpanchs from South Kashmir.

Education and empowerment have also seen a boost. New institutions such as IIT Jammu, AIIMS Awantipora (expected to be operational by late 2025), and a medical college in Reasi are expanding access to higher education.

The region has produced UPSC qualifiers from remote areas, and job fairs have catalysed startups -- many led by women.

The government data indicates Rs 80,000 crore in post-2019 investments, with schemes targeting employment and entrepreneurship. Infrastructure development has accelerated. The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), now fully operational, connects the valley with the rest of India.

Projects like the Zoji La Tunnel (2026), Z-Morh Tunnel, and Banihal-Qazigund Road Tunnel are enhancing mobility.

As of March, 9,789 fibre-to-the-home connections have been commissioned under BharatNet, improving digital access.

Tourism has surged, with Srinagar recognised as a “World Craft City” by UNESCO in 2024.

Daily flights to Srinagar have increased from 35 in 2019 to 125 in 2024.

Eco-tourism, heritage homestays, and artisan-led experiences are drawing record footfall, contributing to local livelihoods.

While political contestation remains, the government asserts that the abrogation has laid the foundation for inclusive development, democratic renewal, and long-term peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Aug 2025 07:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Article 370 Abrogation Article 370 Jammu Kashmir
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Govt Bill Seeks To Regulate Private School Fees: Only 1 Hike In 3 Years, Up To Rs 10 Lakh Penalty — Details
Delhi Govt Bill Seeks To Regulate Private School Fees: Only 1 Hike In 3 Yrs, Up To ₹10 Lakh Penalty
Cricket
India Hold Nerve To Win Thrilling Oval Test, Level Series 2-2
India Hold Nerve To Win Thrilling Oval Test, Level Series 2-2
India
SC Rebukes Rahul Gandhi Over China Remark; Rijiju Slams
SC Rebukes Rahul Gandhi Over China Remark; Rijiju Slams "Irresponsible Claim"
Cities
Flood Threat Still Looms Large Over Bihar, Ganga Flows Over Danger Mark | VIDEO
Flood Threat Still Looms Large Over Bihar, Ganga Flows Over Danger Mark | VIDEO
Advertisement

Videos

Political Storm: Sanjay Raut Accuses BJP Of Spreading Propaganda Over Pahalgam Incident
Maharastra News: CM Devendra Fadnavis Lays Foundation of Fisheries College in Amravati to Empower Youth and Farmers
Spiritual Surge: Devotees Throng Shiva Temples Across India On Last Sawan Monday
Ground Report: Floods Drown Post-Kumbh Prayagraj: Over 100 Villages, Dozens of Wards Submerged
Breaking: CM Rekha Gupta To Table Two CAG Reports In Dirhi Assembly As Monsoon Session Begins
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
5 Years Of NEP: A Renaissance in India's Education Landscape | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget