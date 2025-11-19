‘Another Fatwa On Tharoor': BJP Hits Out At Congress For Rejecting His Modi Praise

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The BJP has launched a sharp attack on the Congress after the party distanced itself from MP Shashi Tharoor’s praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at the Ramnath Goenka Memorial Lecture. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala accused the Congress of targeting Tharoor for acknowledging the Prime Minister’s speech, and recalled an earlier episode where, according to him, the party had issued a “fatwa” when the Thiruvananthapuram MP had praised BJP veteran LK Advani. Poonawala claimed the Congress leadership is unable to tolerate any appreciation of PM Modi or views that go beyond “family interests”.

Shashi Tharoor praises PM Modi speech & predictably Congress attacks him



Last time he wished LK Advani ji and Congress issued Fatwa against him



He wrote a piece on dynasty politics & was abused !



Congress is INC

Indira Nazi Congress



Cannot tolerate anyone taking a stand… pic.twitter.com/bGoV0Ug04G — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) November 19, 2025

BJP Slams Congress Over ‘Intolerance’

Poonawala criticised the Congress for what he described as a long-running pattern of intolerance. “Shashi Tharoor praises PM Modi’s speech and predictably Congress attacks him. Last time he wished LK Advani ji and Congress issued Fatwa against him. He wrote a piece on dynasty politics and was abused,” he said.

Referring to the Congress as the “Indira Nazi Congress”, Poonawala alleged that the party could not accept leaders who express positions aligned with national interest rather than “parivar OK interest”.

Congress Leader Responds To Tharoor’s Remarks

Poonawala’s comments came after senior Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said she did not find anything “praiseworthy” in what PM Modi had said at the lecture. The Congress has made it clear that Tharoor’s appreciation of the Prime Minister’s speech is his personal view and not representative of the party’s stance.

Poonawala, however, used the moment to reiterate that the Congress reacts aggressively whenever one of its leaders acknowledges a BJP figure. He claimed the party’s response to Tharoor only reinforces its difficulty in accommodating differing opinions within its own ranks.