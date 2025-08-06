Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsAmit Shah, Yogi Adityanath Lead Tributes To ‘Stalwart’ Sushma Swaraj On Her 6th Death Anniversary

Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath Lead Tributes To ‘Stalwart’ Sushma Swaraj On Her 6th Death Anniversary

On Sushma Swaraj's sixth death anniversary, leaders across India remembered her legacy of public service, diplomacy, and powerful oratory with heartfelt tributes and emotional messages.

By : IANS | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 05:00 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other leaders on Wednesday paid heartfelt tributes to former Union Minister and the BJP's stalwart Sushma Swaraj on her sixth death anniversary.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah posted a heartfelt message on X , saying, "I offer my tributes to the eloquent speaker and influential leader Sushma Swaraj Ji on her death anniversary. Sushma Swaraj Ji's entire life was dedicated to public welfare and national service. Fulfilling every responsibility with complete dedication, from the organization to the government, Sushma Swaraj Ji, as Foreign Minister, continuously helped Indians living abroad. Sushma Ji will always remain etched in our memories through her works."

Known for her powerful oratory, compassionate diplomacy, and lifelong dedication to public service, Sushma Swaraj passed away on August 6, 2019, following a cardiac arrest at her New Delhi residence.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also paid his respects (originally in Hindi), "Humble tributes on the remembrance day of senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Padma Vibhushan Sushma Swaraj Ji."

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju called her a role model, posting, "A powerful orator, a sharp leader, and dedicated to public service, humble tributes to the late former Union Minister Smt. Sushma Swaraj ji on her death anniversary. Her contribution to national service is unforgettable. Her simple life and strong leadership will remain a source of inspiration for future generations."

Sushma Swaraj's daughter and New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj shared an emotional tribute, writing, "Six years have passed, Ma… Yet even today, my eyes instinctively search for you, in the crowd, in pictures of Parliament, at every turn where, if you were there, you would hold me. Six years have passed, Ma… Yet with every achievement, my heart first seeks your eyes, because the praise from your gaze was always my greatest victory. Six years have passed, Ma… But you still echo in every heartbeat, walking with me as strength in every struggle. My path is still illuminated by your blessings. Miss you, Ma!" (Loose translation from a Hindi post).

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also joined in remembrance, writing, "A vibrant symbol of women's strength, former Foreign Minister, 'Padma Vibhushan' Sushma Swaraj, humble tributes to her on her death anniversary! With the spirit of nation first, she served the country and its people throughout her life, her ideal life full of simplicity and purity is an inspiration."

Sushma Swaraj served as India’s External Affairs Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first term and was the second woman to hold the position after Indira Gandhi.

She was elected as a Member of Parliament seven times and served briefly as the Chief Minister of Delhi in 1998.

A prominent voice at global platforms, she represented India at the United Nations multiple times and was known for her prompt humanitarian response to Indians in distress abroad.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 05:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
External Affairs Minister Death Anniversary Sushma Swaraj AMIT SHAH TRIBUTE Diplomatic Leader
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi To Visit China For SCO Summit, First Trip Since 2020 Galwan Clash: Report
PM Modi To Visit China For SCO Summit, First Trip Since 2020 Galwan Clash: Report
Cities
Uttarkashi Cloudburst Death Toll Rises To 5; CM Pushkar Dhami Reviews Damage On Ground — Updates
Uttarkashi Cloudburst Death Toll Rises To 5; CM Pushkar Dhami Reviews Damage On Ground
Business
Trump Calls India A ‘Dead Economy’, RBI Responds: We’re Contributing More To Global Growth Than US
‘Dead Economy’? We’re Growing At 6.5%, Contributing 18% To World GDP: RBI Responds To Trump
Business
Stock Market Extends Losing Streak; Sensex Sheds 166 Points As RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged
Stock Market Extends Losing Streak; Sensex Sheds 166 Points As RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dharali Village Cut Off After Cloudburst in Uttarkashi; Rescue Ops Hampered by Landslides
Breaking: CM Dhami Conducts Aerial Survey as Uttarkashi Battles Aftermath of Cloudburst | ABP NEWS
Uttarkashi Disaster: Landslides and Flooding Leave Dharali Inaccessible | ABP NEWS
Dharali Disaster: CMO Sends Psychiatrists to Treat Deep Psychological Wounds | ABP NEWS
Uttarakhand Tragedy: Roads Washed Away, 50+ Missing in Cloudburst Aftermath | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
One Year After Hasina, Bangladesh's Islamist Anarchy Continues | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget