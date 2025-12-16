Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldBBC To Challenge Trump’s $10bn Defamation Lawsuit

BBC To Challenge Trump’s $10bn Defamation Lawsuit

Trump’s BBC lawsuit sparks UK political row as Lib Dems urge PM Starmer to defend the broadcaster and media freedom.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 06:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Sir Keir Starmer is facing mounting calls to intervene after former US President Donald Trump filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the BBC over an edited Panorama broadcast linked to the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots. Trump has accused the UK public broadcaster of “intentionally, maliciously and deceptively” editing a speech he delivered before the riots to make it appear that he incited violence.

His legal team confirmed on Monday that the lawsuit has been filed in a Florida court, alleging defamation and violations of trade practices. The BBC has now said it will contest the case. “As we have made clear previously, we will be defending this case. We are not going to make further comment on ongoing legal proceedings,” a BBC spokesperson said.

UK Political Fallout Grows

The lawsuit has triggered a political debate in the UK, with Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey urging Prime Minister Starmer to publicly back the BBC. Davey said the prime minister must “stand up for the BBC against Trump’s outrageous legal threat” and protect licence fee payers, alleging that Trump’s actions amount to interference in British democracy.

Labour minister Stephen Kinnock said the government would “always stand up for the BBC as a vitally important institution,” while stressing that the broadcaster operates independently of political control. However, former Conservative culture secretary Baroness Nicky Morgan argued that government intervention would be inappropriate.

Media Freedom Debate Intensifies

She said the BBC’s board must take responsibility, adding that Trump’s legal action was “inevitable” but unlikely to succeed. The case adds to existing tensions between Trump and international media organisations and places renewed scrutiny on the BBC’s editorial standards as it prepares to fight the lawsuit in court.

The lawsuit has also reignited debate over media freedom and editorial independence in the UK. Supporters of the BBC argue that legal action by a powerful political figure risks creating a chilling effect on investigative journalism. They warn that allowing such lawsuits to intimidate public broadcasters could undermine press freedom. Critics, however, say the case highlights the need for rigorous editorial accountability in high-stakes political reporting.

Also read
Published at : 16 Dec 2025 06:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
BBC Keir Starmer TRUMP
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Bondi Beach Shooter Originally From Hyderabad, Had 'Limited Contact' With Family In India: Police
Bondi Beach Shooter Originally From Hyderabad, Had 'Limited Contact' With Family In India: Police
Cities
Delhi Choking, Minister Says ‘Can’t Fix AQI in 9-10 Months’, Targets AAP
Delhi Choking, Minister Says ‘Can’t Fix AQI in 9-10 Months’, Targets AAP
News
Goa Police Arrest Luthra Brothers At Delhi Airport After Deportation
Goa Police Arrest Luthra Brothers At Delhi Airport After Deportation
India
'Immoral To Remove Bapu's Name:' Priyanka Gandhi Slams MGNREGA Name Change Move
'Immoral To Remove Bapu's Name:' Priyanka Gandhi Slams MGNREGA Name Change Move
Advertisement

Videos

National Herald Case: Rouse Avenue Court Declines to Take Cognisance of ED Chargesheet in National Herald Case
VBG Ramji Bill: Opposition Registers Strong Objection to Introduction of VBG Ramji Bill in Parliament
Court Refuses to Take Cognisance of ED Chargesheet, Big Relief for Sonia and Rahul Gandhi
CM Nitish Kumar: Controversy Erupts Over Nitish Kumar’s Viral Video During Appointment Event in Bihar
Maharashtra Politics: BMC Election Dates Announced, Alliance Talks Intensify in Maharashtra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget