Hezbollah Chief's Nephew Killed In Israeli Strike

Israel’s military on Thursday said it had carried out a strike in Beirut a day earlier, killing a senior aide to Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem amid intensified attacks across Lebanon.

According to the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), the target was Ali Yusuf Harshi, described as Qassem’s nephew and personal secretary. The military claimed Harshi was a key figure in managing and safeguarding the Hezbollah chief’s office and worked closely with him.

Meanwhile, the Iran-backed group Hezbollah said it launched rockets towards Israel, accusing it of breaching the ceasefire linked to the US-Iran truce. In a statement, Hezbollah said it targeted the Israeli border community of Manara with a barrage of rockets, asserting its “right” to respond to Israeli military actions in Lebanon.

Lebanon Announces Mourning For 254 Killed In Airstrikes

The escalation comes amid a worsening humanitarian situation. Lebanon has announced a day of mourning after more than 254 people were killed and over 1,165 injured in a single day of strikes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has maintained that Lebanon is not covered under the ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran. This view was echoed by US Vice President JD Vance, who said Washington had made no such commitment.

However, Pakistan, which played a mediating role, has presented a different stance. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that the truce also included a halt in hostilities involving Lebanon. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has also stressed that the terms of the agreement are clear, warning that the US must choose between sustaining the ceasefire or risking further conflict through Israel.