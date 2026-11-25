Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pregnant Iranian woman murdered by parents in honour killing.

Parents forced pills, beat, then suffocated her with pillow.

Rights groups condemn Iran's lax laws on honour killings.

Fattahi's death marks third young woman killed recently.

A 19-year-old pregnant woman has allegedly been murdered by her parents in Iran after revealing her pregnancy to her family, in a suspected case of so-called 'honour' killing. Identified as Helia Fattahi, the woman was reportedly two months pregnant following a relationship with a young man when she broke the news to her family last week.

Her parents allegedly forced her to swallow around 30 anticonvulsant pills before severely beating her and suffocating her with a pillow. The incident took place in Sanandaj, a city in western Iran.

According to a report by Iran International, the accused parents, Voria Fattahi and Leila Veis, have been arrested on charges of murdering their daughter. Both reportedly confessed to the killing during police interrogation.

How The Murder Allegedly Took Place

According to the Hengaw Organisation for Human Rights, the parents had approached a court on Saturday, November 21, to file a complaint against their daughter. After returning home, they allegedly forced her to consume the pills.

However, when they realised that Fattahi was still alive, they allegedly suffocated her using a pillow. The account of the incident was also reported by the human rights organisation.

Hengaw and another rights group, Hana, have described the killing as a so-called 'honour' murder.

Human Rights Groups Flag Lack Of Legal Protection

Condemning the incident, Hengaw said the absence of effective legal safeguards against domestic violence had left women and children vulnerable to abuse.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran's failure to enact effective laws protecting women and children from domestic violence, together with legal loopholes and lenient penalties for perpetrators of so-called 'honour killings,' leaves women vulnerable to structural violence and reinforces a culture of impunity," the organisation said.

Fattahi's killing has once again drawn attention to violence against women in Iran, with human rights groups raising concerns about the protection available to women facing threats within their own families.

Third Young Woman Killed In Iran In Little Over A Week

Fattahi's death is the third reported killing of a young woman in Iran in just over a week.

On November 18, 23-year-old Sadaf Haghbin was shot dead at her birthday party in Gilan province. Her former boyfriend allegedly killed her after she refused to marry him.

In another incident, 16-year-old schoolgirl Sogand Sayadi died after falling from the fifth floor of a building in Kermanshah. A national network of teachers' unions said she had warned school staff that her father would kill her if they sent her home with him.

The incidents have also brought renewed scrutiny of the treatment of women in Iran. Earlier this week, Iranian authorities reportedly lashed prominent singer Parastoo Ahmadi and four members of her team 74 times.