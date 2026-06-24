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HomeNewsAkal Takht Order Cited In Posters Calling For Bhagwant Mann's Social Boycott

Akal Takht Order Cited In Posters Calling For Bhagwant Mann's Social Boycott

The posters were put up on Wednesday in Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda, Nabha in Patiala, Moga and other locations. Shiromani Akali Dal workers are running the campaign.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 06:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Posters urged social boycott of Punjab Chief Minister Mann.
  • CM Mann denied sacrilege video, called it political conspiracy.
  • Haryana Police arrested two for fake forensic report.

Posters calling for the social boycott of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, citing an order of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, have appeared in several parts of the state.

The posters were put up on Wednesday in Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda, Nabha in Patiala, Moga and other locations. Shiromani Akali Dal workers are running the campaign.

Sri Akal Takht Sahib has ordered Sikhs to socially boycott Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, according to the posters.

SGPC Asks Religious Groups To Publicise Akal Takht Decision

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) held a meeting with Dhadhi Jathas, Kavishs and religious organisations in Amritsar on Tuesday.

The groups were asked to publicise the decision of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.

Mann Calls Viral Video A Conspiracy By Opponents

The controversy over an alleged sacrilege video has intensified after Sri Akal Takht confirmed the video as authentic.

Chief Minister Mann, however, has maintained that he is not seen in the video.

ALSO READ: Bhagwant Mann Faces Fresh Storm As BJP Alleges Fake Forensic Report In Viral Video Row

In a video released on Wednesday, June 24, Mann said his political opponents had conspired against him and that a fake video was being circulated on social media.

Haryana Police Arrest Two In Fake Forensic Report Case

Haryana Police have arrested two people accused of preparing a fake forensic report related to the video.

The developments have added to political tensions in Punjab.

Congress Seeks Mann's Resignation And Arrest

Both the BJP and the Congress have stepped up their attacks on the Chief Minister over the matter.

The Congress has demanded Mann's resignation and arrest.

BJP Shares CCTV Footage Claim, Alleges Fake Report Deal

The BJP shared a viral video said to be from a hotel in Gurugram and alleged that a fake forensic report was prepared after the Sri Akal Takht Sahib order issued on June 15.

"After the order issued by Sri Akal Takht Sahib on June 15, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in connivance with Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma and SP Jasdeep, got a fake forensic report prepared," the BJP said.

In its X post, the BJP alleged: "On June 16, Swapan Sharma and Jasdeep reached Gurugram and met with the owners of a forensic lab at the Crown Plaza Hotel. They finalized the deal by giving the Aam Aadmi Party's black money to the lab owners. But the truth never remains hidden. The entire meeting was captured on Crown Plaza's CCTV footage. Gurugram police have registered an FIR and arrested both lab owners."

The party further said, "First, the sacred image of the Sikhs was insulted, then the Akal Takht order was challenged by creating a fake report. No matter how much one tries to suppress the truth, it always comes out. Now, one by one, Bhagwant Mann's dark deeds and the anti-Sikh face of the Aam Aadmi Party are being exposed."

ALSO READ: Bhagwant Mann Rejects Akal Takht Edict, Says 'Person In Video Is Not Me'

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why are calls being made for Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's social boycott?

Posters calling for CM Bhagwant Mann's social boycott, citing an order from Sri Akal Takht Sahib, have appeared across Punjab. These posters are being put up by workers of the Shiromani Akali Dal.

What is the core of the controversy involving Chief Minister Mann?

The controversy revolves around an alleged sacrilege video, which Sri Akal Takht has confirmed as authentic. However, CM Mann maintains he is not in the video and claims it's a conspiracy by political opponents.

What action did the SGPC take regarding the Akal Takht's decision?

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) met with Dhadhi Jathas, Kavishs, and other religious organizations. They instructed these groups to publicise the decision of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.

Who has been arrested in connection with a fake forensic report?

Haryana Police arrested two individuals accused of preparing a fake forensic report related to the alleged sacrilege video. The BJP alleges CM Mann conspired to get this report after the Akal Takht order.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Jun 2026 06:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
AAP PUNJAB Akal Takht Order Posters Against Bhagwant Mann Bhagwant Mann Social Boycott
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