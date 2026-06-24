Bhagwant Mann Faces Fresh Storm As BJP Alleges Fake Forensic Report In Viral Video Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CM Mann faces pressure over allegedly forged forensic report.

Gurugram police arrested two for fabricating the video report.

Complainant alleged pressure from officials to produce specific report.

BJP demands Mann's arrest, alleging official complicity in forgery.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is facing mounting political pressure after fresh allegations emerged over an allegedly forged forensic report linked to a viral video that has already drawn criticism from the Akal Takht, the highest temporal body of Sikhs.

The controversy intensified after Gurugram Police registered a case and arrested two individuals accused of fabricating a forensic analysis report that was later cited by the Punjab government in defence of the chief minister.

The BJP has seized on the latest developments, demanding Mann's resignation and arrest while accusing the Punjab government of attempting to influence the narrative surrounding the viral video.

Akal Takht Verdict Triggered Political Fallout

The row stems from a video that purportedly showed Mann sprinkling alcohol on images of Sikh gurus. Last week, the Akal Takht declared the chief minister "anti-Sikh" over the alleged incident, significantly escalating the political and religious dimensions of the controversy.

In response, the Mann government presented what it described as a forensic report prepared after examination of the video at two forensic laboratories. The government maintained that the individual seen in the footage was not Mann and claimed the video had been fabricated to defame him.

The report was intended to counter allegations against the chief minister and challenge the authenticity of the viral footage.

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Gurugram Police Probe Takes Dramatic Turn

The situation took a dramatic turn when Gurugram Police announced the arrest of two individuals allegedly involved in creating a fake forensic and cyber analysis report connected to the case.

The accused, identified as Ankit from Delhi and Arun from Panchkula, were arrested on Tuesday. According to police, the investigation uncovered an alleged conspiracy to manipulate digital evidence through fabricated forensic findings.

Police said the case was registered following a complaint alleging attempts to generate a report with predetermined conclusions regarding the identity of the person featured in the viral video.

Complainant Alleges Pressure and Financial Incentives

According to the complaint, the complainant was approached by people claiming to be senior officials associated with the Punjab government.

The complainant alleged that he was pressured to produce a forensic report that would specifically deny that the individual in the video was Bhagwant Mann and discredit the allegations surrounding the footage.

He further claimed that he was connected with several individuals and cyber-forensic entities to prepare such reports and was offered substantial financial incentives, including Rs 10 lakh in cash. The complaint also alleges that repeated revisions were sought to ensure the report aligned with a predetermined narrative.

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BJP Targets Punjab Government and Police Officials

Armed with the latest developments, the BJP launched a fresh attack on the Punjab government and senior police officials.

Addressing a press conference, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleged that Ludhiana Commissioner Swapan Sharma and SP Jashandeep Singh were involved in obtaining a fabricated report intended to provide a clean chit to the chief minister.

Sirsa claimed the arrests had exposed a wider pattern of "fakery and forgery" and alleged that meetings between the accused and Punjab Police officials took place at a hotel in Gurugram, where money was allegedly exchanged, reported NDTV.

Demand for Arrest and Questions for AAP Leadership

The BJP has demanded immediate action against Mann, accusing him of insulting Sikh sentiments and attempting to undermine the authority of the Akal Takht.

"Bhagwant Mann has insulted the Sikhs and the Akal Takht. He has attempted to discredit the Akal Takht with his money power. He should be arrested immediately," Sirsa said.

The BJP leader also questioned the silence of Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, asking why he had not publicly commented on the controversy. Sirsa further alleged that the Punjab government was continuing to hurt Sikh sentiments and accused it of operating with what he described as a "Mughal mindset".

As the investigation progresses, the controversy threatens to deepen the political challenges facing the Punjab chief minister, with both legal and political scrutiny intensifying around the viral video case.