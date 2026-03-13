The Supreme Court is examining key provisions of the Lokpal and Lok Ayuktas Act, 2013, specifically concerning the sanction for prosecution in the cash-for-query case involving Mahua Moitra.
Interim Relief For Mahua Moitra As Supreme Court Halts Proceedings In Cash-for-Query Case
This follows the Lokpal's challenge to a High Court ruling that quashed the sanction for filing a chargesheet against Moitra.
The Supreme Court of India on Friday temporarily halted proceedings in the cash-for-query case involving Mahua Moitra and agreed to examine key provisions of the Lokpal and Lok Ayuktas Act, 2013 related to sanction for prosecution.
The court issued a notice to the Trinamool Congress leader while hearing a petition filed by the Lokpal of India challenging a recent judgment of the Delhi High Court.
SC to Examine Interpretation of Lokpal Act
The High Court had ruled that the Lokpal Act does not envisage separate approvals for filing a chargesheet and initiating prosecution. According to the court, sanction under Section 20 of the law is granted in a composite manner only for prosecution.
Based on that interpretation, the High Court had quashed the sanction granted by the Lokpal to the Central Bureau of Investigation to file a chargesheet against Moitra in the alleged cash-for-query case. It had also directed the anti-corruption body to reconsider the matter.
Challenging this interpretation, the Lokpal moved the Supreme Court.
Interim Relief for Moitra
While agreeing to examine the legal question, the Supreme Court passed an interim order clarifying that the Lokpal does not need to decide on sanction for prosecution as directed in the High Court’s judgment.
The bench, led by Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, also expressed preliminary reservations about the High Court’s reasoning.
The judges indicated that the issue requires a closer examination of the interaction between Sections 20(7)(a) and 20(8) of the Lokpal Act.
Allegations in the Cash-for-Query Row
Moitra faces allegations that she accepted money to raise questions in Parliament on behalf of businessman Darshan Hiranandani.
In an interview with The Indian Express, Moitra acknowledged that she had shared her Parliament login credentials with Hiranandani but denied receiving any cash.
The controversy surfaced after Nishikant Dubey wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker alleging that Moitra accepted bribes in exchange for raising questions in the House.
Dubey said the allegations were based on a letter sent to him by advocate Jai Dehadrai.
Moitra later issued a legal notice to Dubey, Dehadrai and several media organisations, denying all allegations made against her.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Supreme Court of India examining regarding the Mahua Moitra case?
What was the Delhi High Court's ruling in the case, and why is it being challenged?
The Delhi High Court ruled that the Lokpal Act doesn't require separate approvals for filing a chargesheet and initiating prosecution. The Lokpal challenged this interpretation in the Supreme Court.
What interim relief has the Supreme Court granted to Mahua Moitra?
The Supreme Court has temporarily halted proceedings and clarified that the Lokpal doesn't need to decide on sanction for prosecution as directed by the High Court's judgment.
What are the main allegations against Mahua Moitra in the cash-for-query row?
Mahua Moitra is accused of accepting money in exchange for asking questions in Parliament on behalf of businessman Darshan Hiranandani.