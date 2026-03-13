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HomeNewsIndiaVIDEO: Opposition MPs Protest In Parliament Over Nationwide LPG Cylinder Shortage

VIDEO: Opposition MPs Protest In Parliament Over Nationwide LPG Cylinder Shortage

Opposition MPs protest LPG shortage in Parliament, accusing the Modi government of failing to tackle the crisis affecting households and businesses.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 13 Mar 2026 11:53 AM (IST)
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Opposition lawmakers staged a protest inside the Parliament complex on Friday over reports of a nationwide shortage of LPG cylinders, accusing the government of failing to address the growing fuel crisis.

On Thursday, members from several opposition parties, including the Indian National Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, All India Trinamool Congress, and Samajwadi Party, gathered near the Parliament’s Makar Dwar. The legislators raised slogans against the government while demanding urgent measures to resolve the shortage.

Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi intensified the opposition’s criticism, directing sharp remarks at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the crisis. Gandhi alleged that while the Prime Minister had asked citizens not to panic about the LPG shortage, he himself appeared “panicked for completely different reasons.”

He linked the Prime Minister’s concerns to international controversies, referencing issues such as the Epstein files and the Adani case in the United States while attacking the government’s handling of the fuel shortage.

Adding to the criticism, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram questioned the government’s handling of the supply crisis. "...If the Prime Minister believes that the panic is unwarranted, he must ensure that there is a supply on the ground and the market, the private sector as well as the domestic sector, don't feel any pinch..."

Chidambaram also commented on remarks by Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, regarding India’s role in the ongoing regional conflict. He said, "They have very limited options to exercise at the moment because we are really not a serious player in this conflict and it is a conflict zone. How are we going to evacuate our citizens who want to come back, because if the airspace is filled with drones and missiles...I'm not denying that they are in touch, but I don't think our influence or our role in this conflict is anything significant or material..."

Opposition Flags Ground Situation

Opposition leaders also highlighted the difficulties people are facing in obtaining LPG cylinders. Dimple Yadav of the Samajwadi Party raised concerns about the government’s preparedness while referring to remarks by Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. "We are asking the government regarding their arrangements (for LPG)...We can see people in long queues to buy LPG," Yadav added.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) criticized attempts to shift the blame for the crisis. "...Blaming the opposition for this situation is equivalent to running away from the responsibility."

Government Appeals For Calm

Responding to the growing concern, Prime Minister Modi had addressed the issue a day earlier on March 11. He urged citizens to remain calm and assured them that the government was taking steps to manage the situation.

Modi said that the government remained committed to protecting the interests of the public and expressed confidence that the supply disruption could be handled effectively.

At the same time, he acknowledged that the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders had already begun to affect the hospitality industry. Hotels and restaurants in several cities have reported difficulties maintaining operations as fuel supplies tighten.

LPG Crisis Turns Political

Thursday's demonstration included women Members of Parliament, among them Priyanka Gandhi, who sat beside a symbolic brick stove to highlight the difficulties faced by households struggling to obtain cooking fuel. Protesters raised slogans such as “Naam Narender, Kaam Surrender” and “Modi ji, LPG” as they sought to draw attention to the issue.

The shortage of cooking gas has quickly emerged as a major political flashpoint in the country. Opposition parties argue that the government has failed to anticipate the crisis and respond quickly enough to protect ordinary consumers.

Through their protest, opposition MPs attempted to highlight how the shortage disproportionately affects households, particularly women who depend on LPG cylinders for daily cooking.

Energy Concerns Grow

The LPG shortage is unfolding at a time when global energy markets are facing turbulence. Supply disruptions in key international energy corridors have created uncertainty in fuel availability, impacting several countries including India.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How is the LPG shortage affecting industries?

The shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has begun to affect the hospitality industry, with hotels and restaurants facing difficulties in operations due to tightening fuel supplies.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Mar 2026 11:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi LPG PARLIAMENT MOdi
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