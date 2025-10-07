Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNews‘No Manipulation Or Dirty Business’ In AAIB Probe Of Ahmedabad Air India Crash: Civil Aviation Minister

The Civil Aviation Minister urged patience until the final report is issued, noting that initial findings do not provide a conclusive explanation of the crash.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 06:11 PM (IST)
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Tuesday asserted that there is “no manipulation or dirty business” in the investigation into the Ahmedabad Air India crash that killed 260 people. The minister’s remarks come amid growing concerns regarding the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB)’s preliminary report on the fatal incident in Ahmedabad.

Addressing questions on the preliminary findings, Naidu emphasised that the AAIB operates independently and follows a transparent process. “As far as the AAIB is concerned, it is the mandated authority to look into aircraft accidents. It follows a very thorough, transparent and independent approach, not influenced by anyone but just considering the facts,” he said.

The Civil Aviation Minister urged patience until the final report is issued, noting that initial findings do not provide a conclusive explanation of the crash. “It will be too early to comment on the preliminary report because that’s not the final report. The AAIB has only placed the known facts through the report. To find a consensus on what exactly happened, we have to wait till the final report,” he added.

Naidu’s statement follows objections from the Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA India), which alleged that the AAIB’s preliminary report on the June 12 Air India AI 171 crash was “hurried” and prepared “under pressure.” The pilots’ body also argued that the wording of the report was “open to interpretation” and had led to “unnecessary speculation.”

The Air India Crash 

The tragic incident involved a Gatwick-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, operating from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The aircraft crashed into a medical college building in Meghaninagar just minutes after takeoff. Of the 242 people on board, 241 were killed. Nineteen others on the ground also lost their lives, bringing the total death toll to 260.

The Civil Aviation Minister reiterated that the investigation by the AAIB remains independent and fact-based, and urged the public and media to await the final report, which will provide a comprehensive account of the causes behind one of the deadliest aviation accidents in India in recent years.

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 06:11 PM (IST)
Civil Aviation Ministry Air India Crash Ram Mohan Naidu Air India Crash Probe
