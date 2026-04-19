ABP Exclusive | One Year After Pahalgam Attack: Pakistan-Backed Plot Behind 26 Killings, Part 1

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Attackers spared tourists reciting religious verses; killed others.

One year after the Pahalgam terror attack that shook the nation and triggered a four-day conflict between India and Pakistan, ABP Live presents a two-part exclusive series. The report unveils key disclosures linked to the attack, based on the NIA chargesheet, sources and supporting evidence.

Satellite image of Baisaran showing suspected sites marked SS1 and SS2 near Parvaiz Ahmad Dhok area.

Attack Coordinates Shared

A year ago, on April 15-16, coordinates of two locations-approximately 600 metres to the left and right of Baisaran Park-were sent via WhatsApp to terrorist Bilal Afzal alias Faisal Jatt alias Suleiman. The coordinates were shared by Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Habibullah alias Saifullah Sajid alias Ali Sajid, based in Islamabad and designated a terrorist under UAPA since 2021. Bilal Afzal saved screenshots of the coordinates on the Alpine Quest app on his phone. At the time, he was in a forest around 6 km from Baisaran Park with two other terrorists-Habib Tahir of Rawalakot and Hanan Zafar alias Hamza Afghani of Union Council Chokian.

Final Planning & Local Recon

Over the next two days, the three terrorists finalised their plan. Delayed by rainfall on April 19-20, they reached Baisaran Valley on April 21. On arrival in the evening, they went to a dhok near Baisaran Park, where they met Bashir Ahmad Jothar and asked for food. He introduced them to his nephew, Parvez Ahmad, who took them to his dhok. Parvez’s wife served them tomato rice. After eating, the trio questioned Parvez and Bashir about local security arrangements and gathered information related to the Amarnath Yatra.

Dhok near Baisaran Park where terrorists stayed, ate and gathered local security inputs before attack.

At around 10 pm on April 21, the three terrorists left the dhok. Parvez’s wife packed food for them, and they gave Parvez Rs 3,000 in return. The next morning, April 22, at around 10 am, they reached Baisaran Park to carry out the attack, carrying automatic rifles concealed under shawls. After a brief reconnaissance, they sat at a vantage point inside the park. Shortly afterwards, they again encountered Parvez Ahmad and Bashir Ahmad Jothar, pony riders at Baisaran Park who had fed them the previous day. A brief conversation took place between the terrorists and the two men.

26 Killed In Cold-Blooded Attack

After waiting for several hours, the three terrorists began their assault at around 2 pm, forcing tourists at Baisaran Park at gunpoint to recite the Kalma. Those who could recite it were spared, while those who could not were shot dead. Acting on the directions of Habibullah alias Saifullah Sajid, Bilal Afzal alias Faisal Jatt, along with Habib Tahir and Hanan Zafar alias Hamza Afghani, killed 26 people in the attack. Of these, 11 were shot dead by Bilal Afzal alone using an M4 rifle.

This was not Bilal Afzal’s first attack under Sajid’s instructions. A resident of Sheikhupura in Pakistan, he had earlier carried out multiple attacks. On June 9, 2024, he targeted a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims to Shiv Khori in Reasi, killing nine and injuring 41 others. He was also involved in the attack on the APCO construction site at the Z-Morh tunnel in Gagangir, where seven workers were killed. Active in Jammu and Kashmir since 2023, Bilal Afzal had carried out his first attack in Poonch, targeting an Army vehicle and killing four soldiers.

Three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack, identified as Bilal Afzal, Habib Tahir and Hanan Zafar.

He was also involved in the terror attack on an Indian Air Force convoy in Surankote, a video of which was recorded by the terrorists. Similarly, he was involved in the terror attack in the Buta Pathri area of Gulmarg on October 22, 2024.





After executing the Pahalgam attack, the three terrorists Bilal Afzal alias Faisal Jatt alias Suleiman, Habib Tahir, and Hanan Zafar alias Hamza Afghani fled the scene. Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army, and intelligence agencies launched a continuous manhunt. Meanwhile the investigation of the attack was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The agency first inspected the attack site at Baisaran Park. Forensic teams collected DNA samples and empty bullet shells, which were sent to central forensic laboratory.

Expanding the scope of the investigation NIA summoned all individuals present at Baisaran Park on the day of the attack. One eyewitness who was spared after being made to recite the Kalma told NIA that both Parvez and Bashir were seen talking to the three terrorists on the day of the attack. The eyewitness also stated that a day before the attack, Bashir was seen signaling the terrorists and leading them towards Parvez’s dhok.

Operation Mahadev

When NIA teams reached the dhok, it was deserted, with both Parvez and Bashir having fled. Two teams were deployed to track them down. Bashir Ahmad Jothar was later found hiding at his home in Khaiyar village in Anantnag, around 35 km from Baisaran Valley, while Parvez Ahmad was traced to Batkote village near Pahalgam, about 6 km away, where he was hiding with his wife. During interrogation, both said they fled fearing arrest after the attack. They admitted to providing the terrorists with food, information, blankets and tarpaulins. Parvez also revealed he overheard the three men referring to Sajid Jatt alias Ali in private conversations. Both men detailed the sequence of events on April 21-22, 2025, and said the attackers identified themselves as “Mujahids.”

Parvez Ahmad and Bashir Ahmad Jothar, who aided attackers with food, shelter and key local inputs.

Security forces continued tracking the terrorists using technical intelligence and human sources from April 22. The only initial lead was a walkie-talkie that had been active in Baisaran Valley on the day of the attack before going silent. Nearly three months later, on July 23, the device became active again in Dagwan Valley, around 100 km away. The input was immediately shared with the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police. A five-layer cordon was set up, and after confirming the presence of three armed terrorists, the Army eliminated all those involved in the Pahalgam attack on July 28 during Operation Mahadev.

Forensic Evidence

From the terrorists, the Army recovered one M4 rifle, two AK-47 rifles, two mobile phones and a large cache of ammunition. These were handed over to the NIA and sent to central forensic laboratories. The investigation confirmed that the same M4 and AK-47 rifles were used in the Pahalgam attack. The identities of the slain terrorists were also verified by Bashir Ahmad Jothar, Parvez Ahmad and other eyewitnesses.

Weapons, phones and ammunition recovered by Army, later used as key forensic evidence in probe.

Forensic analysis further revealed that one M4 rifle and one AK-47 had been used in at least six earlier attacks, including those in Reasi, DKG, the Air Force convoy, Gagangir and the Z-Morh tunnel.

In the next part, read how the NIA uncovered links between the three attackers and mastermind Habibullah alias Sajid Jatt, who directed the operation. The report will also present, for the first time, his image along with further evidence pointing to a Pakistan connection, based on inputs accessed by ABP Live.