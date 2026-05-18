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HomeNewsIndiaWho Was Twisha Sharma? Ex-Miss Pune Contestant Found Dead In Bhopal Amid Dowry Harassment Claims

Who Was Twisha Sharma? Ex-Miss Pune Contestant Found Dead In Bhopal Amid Dowry Harassment Claims

The investigation is ongoing, and police are examining digital evidence, messages and other material linked to the case.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 May 2026 01:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Investigation includes dating app marriage and family accusations.

Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old former beauty pageant contestant from Pune, has become the centre of a high-profile investigation after she was found hanging at her marital home in Katara Hills on May 12.

Her death has triggered outrage on social media and among women’s rights groups after her family accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment, domestic abuse and mental torture.

Police Register Case Against Husband And Mother-In-Law

According to police, a case has been registered against Twisha’s husband, advocate Samarth Singh, and her mother-in-law, retired district judge Giribala Singh.

The FIR alleges that Twisha was subjected to continuous mental and physical harassment over dowry-related demands after her marriage.

Investigators are currently probing the circumstances surrounding her death, while statements from family members and close associates are being recorded.

Final Message To Friend Raises Questions

The case gained further attention after Twisha’s last alleged Instagram message to her close friend Minakshi surfaced online.

In the message reportedly sent shortly before her death, Twisha allegedly wrote: “I am trapped, bro. Bas tu mat phasna. Can’t talk much. I’ll call when the time is right.”

Her friend responded emotionally, expressing concern and support, but the call never came. Twisha was declared dead the following day after being taken to hospital.

Married Through Dating App In 2025

Police officials said Twisha had married Samarth Singh in December 2025 after the two reportedly met through a dating application.

Her brother, Harshit Sharma, who serves as a Major in the Indian Army, has accused the family of subjecting her to prolonged abuse and harassment after marriage.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are examining digital evidence, messages and other material linked to the case.

Before You Go

Greater Noida Dowry Death Case: Married Woman Dies After Alleged Fall From Roof, Family Alleges Murder

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Twisha Sharma and her husband meet?

Twisha Sharma married Samarth Singh in December 2025 after they reportedly met through a dating application.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 18 May 2026 01:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pune News Twisha Sharma Miss Pune Twisha Sharma Profile
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