Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Investigation includes dating app marriage and family accusations.

Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old former beauty pageant contestant from Pune, has become the centre of a high-profile investigation after she was found hanging at her marital home in Katara Hills on May 12.

Her death has triggered outrage on social media and among women’s rights groups after her family accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment, domestic abuse and mental torture.

Police Register Case Against Husband And Mother-In-Law

According to police, a case has been registered against Twisha’s husband, advocate Samarth Singh, and her mother-in-law, retired district judge Giribala Singh.

The FIR alleges that Twisha was subjected to continuous mental and physical harassment over dowry-related demands after her marriage.

Investigators are currently probing the circumstances surrounding her death, while statements from family members and close associates are being recorded.

Final Message To Friend Raises Questions

The case gained further attention after Twisha’s last alleged Instagram message to her close friend Minakshi surfaced online.

In the message reportedly sent shortly before her death, Twisha allegedly wrote: “I am trapped, bro. Bas tu mat phasna. Can’t talk much. I’ll call when the time is right.”

Her friend responded emotionally, expressing concern and support, but the call never came. Twisha was declared dead the following day after being taken to hospital.

Married Through Dating App In 2025

Police officials said Twisha had married Samarth Singh in December 2025 after the two reportedly met through a dating application.

Her brother, Harshit Sharma, who serves as a Major in the Indian Army, has accused the family of subjecting her to prolonged abuse and harassment after marriage.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are examining digital evidence, messages and other material linked to the case.