Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 18 May 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 18 May 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 18 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 18 May 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 18 May 2026:

  1. 6 In 10 Indians Reconsider Gold Purchases After PM Modi’s Appeal: Survey

    A survey shows many Indians may cut non-essential gold purchases after PM Modi urged citizens to help protect forex reserves. Read More

  2. ‘Clock Is Ticking, Better Get Moving’: Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran

    Trump warns Iran “clock is ticking” as US-Iran tensions deepen over nuclear demands, sanctions and stalled negotiations. Read More

  3. V D Satheesan Takes Oath As Keralam CM As UDF Returns To Power After 10 Years

    Congress leader V D Satheesan took oath as the Chief Minister of Keralam along with his 20-member Council of Ministers, marking UDF's return to power after ten years after defeating the LDF. Read More

  4. Two US Navy Fighter Jets Collide Mid-Air During Air Show In Idaho: Video

    Two US Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft crashed during an aerial demonstration at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho on Sunday. A probe into the dramatic mid-air crash is underway. Read More

  5. Kushal Tanwar And Kaira Anu Win MTV Splitsvilla X6; Take Home Rs 20 Lakh Prize

    Gullu, also known as Kushal Tanwar, and Kaira Anu won MTV Splitsvilla X6, lifting the trophy and taking home Rs 20 lakh after the grand finale of the popular dating reality show aired on May 16. Read More

  6. Kanye West's Indian Concert Cancelled Citing Security Directives: Check Refunds Details

    Kanye West's concert In India has officially been cancelled citing security issues, just days before the rapper was scheduled to perform in New Delhi on May 23. Read More

  7. It was class bowling in last six overs, as 'youngster' Starc did well: DC skipper Axar

    New Delhi, May 17 (PTI): Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel lauded his bowlers, particularly “youngster” Mitchell Starc, for helping the team fight back in the last six overs and score an important five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in their IPL match here on Sunda. Read More

  8. Whirlwind Allen, Raghuvanshi keep KKR alive with 29-run win over GT

    Kolkata, May 16 (PTI): Finn Allen's breathtaking 93 and Angkrish Raghuvanshi's equally engaging 82 were the differentiators as Kolkata Knight Riders made Gujarat Titans pay heavily for their sloppy fielding to secure a 29-run win, keeping their slender playoff hopes alive in the IPL match here on Saturda. Read More

  9. Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash

    Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More

  10. Crude Oil Surges Above $111 As US-Iran Tensions Rattle Global Markets

    Global crude oil prices extended their rally after fresh attacks in the Gulf region intensified fears of supply disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz. Read More

Before You Go

Breaking News: Trump Issues Fresh Warning to Iran Over Nuclear Deal Deadline

Published at : 18 May 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Greater Noida: Woman Married 1 Year Ago Dies After Jumping From Roof, Husband And Father-In-Law Arrested
Greater Noida: Woman Married 1 Year Ago Dies After Jumping From Roof, Husband And Father-In-Law Arrested
India
V D Satheesan Takes Oath As Keralam CM As UDF Returns To Power After 10 Years
V D Satheesan Takes Oath As Keralam CM As UDF Returns To Power After 10 Years
Cities
Bihar Cops Caught Watching Dance Show During Duty, Video Goes Viral
Bihar Cops Caught Watching Dance Show During Duty, Video Goes Viral
India
Rahul Gandhi To Go On Two-Day Raebareli Visit From May 19
Rahul Gandhi To Go On Two-Day Raebareli Visit From May 19
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trump Issues Fresh Warning to Iran Over Nuclear Deal Deadline
Breaking News: 69000 Teacher Recruitment Candidates Stage Crawling Protest in Uttar Pradesh
Breaking News: CBI Detains RCC Coaching Owner in NEET Paper Leak Probe
Breaking News: CBSE Three-Language Policy Triggers Nationwide Controversy
Big Moment: Swearing-in Speech Repeats Commitment to Justice Without Fear or Bias
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | AIADMK’s Civil War: A Party At Risk Of Losing Its Soul
Opinion
Embed widget