Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 18 May 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 18 May 2026:

6 In 10 Indians Reconsider Gold Purchases After PM Modi’s Appeal: Survey A survey shows many Indians may cut non-essential gold purchases after PM Modi urged citizens to help protect forex reserves. Read More

‘Clock Is Ticking, Better Get Moving’: Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran Trump warns Iran “clock is ticking” as US-Iran tensions deepen over nuclear demands, sanctions and stalled negotiations. Read More

V D Satheesan Takes Oath As Keralam CM As UDF Returns To Power After 10 Years Congress leader V D Satheesan took oath as the Chief Minister of Keralam along with his 20-member Council of Ministers, marking UDF's return to power after ten years after defeating the LDF. Read More

Two US Navy Fighter Jets Collide Mid-Air During Air Show In Idaho: Video Two US Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft crashed during an aerial demonstration at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho on Sunday. A probe into the dramatic mid-air crash is underway. Read More

Kushal Tanwar And Kaira Anu Win MTV Splitsvilla X6; Take Home Rs 20 Lakh Prize Gullu, also known as Kushal Tanwar, and Kaira Anu won MTV Splitsvilla X6, lifting the trophy and taking home Rs 20 lakh after the grand finale of the popular dating reality show aired on May 16. Read More

Kanye West's Indian Concert Cancelled Citing Security Directives: Check Refunds Details Kanye West's concert In India has officially been cancelled citing security issues, just days before the rapper was scheduled to perform in New Delhi on May 23. Read More

It was class bowling in last six overs, as 'youngster' Starc did well: DC skipper Axar New Delhi, May 17 (PTI): Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel lauded his bowlers, particularly “youngster” Mitchell Starc, for helping the team fight back in the last six overs and score an important five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in their IPL match here on Sunda. Read More

Whirlwind Allen, Raghuvanshi keep KKR alive with 29-run win over GT Kolkata, May 16 (PTI): Finn Allen's breathtaking 93 and Angkrish Raghuvanshi's equally engaging 82 were the differentiators as Kolkata Knight Riders made Gujarat Titans pay heavily for their sloppy fielding to secure a 29-run win, keeping their slender playoff hopes alive in the IPL match here on Saturda. Read More

Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More