ABP Deep Dive | Who Is Sujit Bose And What Is Bengal’s Municipal Recruitment Scam?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Scam involved bribes for government jobs via middlemen.

Sujit Bose, former West Bengal fire services minister and a senior TMC leader, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in connection with the municipal recruitment scam case. The arrest came after nearly 10-and-a-half hours of questioning at the CGO Complex in Kolkata. Bose represented the Bidhannagar Assembly constituency for four consecutive terms between 2009 and 2026. A prominent face in Bengal politics, Bose lost the seat in the 2026 Assembly elections to BJP candidate Dr Sharadwat Mukherjee.

Bose is now at the centre of the West Bengal municipal recruitment scam investigation, in which the ED is probing allegations of illegal cash-for-jobs appointments across multiple civic bodies in the state.

What Is The Scam?

The municipal recruitment scam relates to alleged irregularities in appointments made across several municipalities in West Bengal. According to the ED, candidates allegedly paid bribes in exchange for government jobs, including posts such as labourers, sweepers, clerks, peons, ambulance attendants, drivers, sanitary assistants and pump operators.

The probe covers multiple municipalities, including South Dum Dum, Kamarhati, Baranagar and Titagarh. Investigators claim illegal recruitment took place with the help of middlemen, political leaders and public servants.

The ED has alleged that proceeds of crime linked to the scam include properties and large amounts of unaccounted cash. During searches conducted in October 2025 at locations linked to Bose and others, officials reportedly seized incriminating documents and cash from premises across Kolkata and surrounding areas.

Also Read: Ex-Bengal Minister Sujit Bose Arrested In Municipal Recruitment Scam Case

How Probe Began

The municipal recruitment case emerged during the ED’s wider investigation into the West Bengal teacher recruitment scam. In 2023, the agency conducted searches at properties linked to TMC aide Ayan Sil and recovered documents and digital evidence that allegedly pointed towards irregular municipal appointments as well.

Investigators further alleged that contracts linked to several civic bodies were awarded to a single company, M/s ABS Infozon Pvt Ltd, where Ayan Sil was reportedly a director.

According to the ED, Sil allegedly worked in conspiracy with political leaders, private individuals and public servants to facilitate the appointment of “unmeritorious” candidates in return for money.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also been probing the case and reportedly identified more than 1,800 potentially illegal recruitments across civic bodies in West Bengal.

Political Storm

The municipal recruitment scam intensified the political confrontation between central investigative agencies and the former TMC led government. Investigators believe the alleged irregularities may be linked to a wider network of corruption involving multiple public sector recruitments in the state.

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