Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNews10 Years. 5892 Cases. Only 49 Closure Reports: Govt Lays Out ED Probe Stats In Money Laundering Cases

10 Years. 5892 Cases. Only 49 Closure Reports: Govt Lays Out ED Probe Stats In Money Laundering Cases

The ED has filed closure reports in 49 money laundering cases over the last decade and only 15 people have been convicted in 8 cases out of nearly 5,900 probes since 2015, the govt told Parliament.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 06:27 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the last 10-and-a-half years, has filed closure reports in 49 cases before special courts meant to try anti-money laundering crimes, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.

The agency secured eight conviction orders involving 15 people from the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) courts between 2015 to June 2025, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written statement furnished in Rajya Sabha.

He was asked about the details of all cases lodged by the ED since 2015 where charge sheets have not yet been filed in courts, the trial of the accused has not started, and prosecution has been closed by the federal probe agency.

"During the period from 01.01.2015 to 30.06.2025, the Directorate of Enforcement has taken up 5,892 cases for investigation under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002," the minister said.

In these cases, 1,398 prosecution complaints, including 353 supplementary charge sheets, have been filed before the respective special courts under PMLA, he said.

Out of these, so far, the special courts have framed charges in 300 prosecution complaints, including 66 supplementary charge sheets, Chaudhary said.

"As on 30.06.2025, the PMLA special courts have convicted 15 persons in 08 conviction orders in these cases," he stated.

The reply did not specify the reasons for filing the closure reports by the ED.

According to the scheme of PMLA, money laundering cases are only registered after taking cognisance of a predicate offence or primary case booked under various sections of the IPC or BNS and other laws.

The courts have held that if the primary case falls before a court of law, the PMLA case will automatically go away.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 06:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Enforcement Directorate PMLA Money Laundering Parliament Monsoon Session
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Atank Ke Akaaon Ki Need...': PM Modi Tells Lok Sabha On Operation Sindoor After Pahalgam Attack
'Atank Ke Akaaon Ki Need...': PM Modi Tells Lok Sabha On Operation Sindoor After Pahalgam Attack
India
‘Call Trump A Liar If You Have Even 50% Of Indira’s Courage’: Rahul Gandhi Dares PM Modi In Lok Sabha
‘Call Trump A Liar If You Have Even 50% Of Indira’s Courage’: Rahul Gandhi Dares PM Modi In Lok Sabha
India
Modi Govt 'Tied Pilots' Hands' During Operation Sindoor: Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Lack of Political Will' To Attack Pak
Modi Govt 'Tied Pilots' Hands' During Operation Sindoor: Rahul Alleges 'Lack of Political Will' To Attack Pak
India
‘You Hug Them While We Condemn’: Kharge Targets Modi Over Pak, Questions 'Silence' On Trump's Claims
‘You Hug Them While We Condemn’: Kharge Targets Modi Over Pak, Questions 'Silence' On Trump's Claims
Advertisement

Videos

Hospital Inundated In Bihar’s Nalanda; Patients Wade Through Flooded Campus For Treatment
Nawada & Trichy Flooded: Homes Submerged, Streets Become Rivers As Water Crisis Deepens
Tragic Bus-Truck Collision In Deoghar Kills 18 Kanwariyas During Shravan Yatra
Cloudburst In Himachal’s Mandi Triggers Devastation; 2 Dead, 1 Missing, Roads Washed Out
Power Out At UP Hospital: Doctors In Basti Treat Patient Under Torchlight, Risking Lives
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
From Debate To Disruption: How The UPA Is Turning Parliament Into A Protest Ground
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget