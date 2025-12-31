Yoga Is A Boon For Hormonal Balance: Learn How Ujjayi Pranayama Can Transform Your Health

Thyroid Health Tips:

Due to today’s fast-paced life and deteriorating lifestyle, thyroid disorders have become a very common yet serious problem. Compared to men, women are more affected by this condition. The thyroid gland regulates the body’s metabolism and energy levels, but when it becomes imbalanced, problems such as weight gain, fatigue, and stress begin to occur.

Patanjali Ayurveda claims that this problem can be addressed at its root through yoga and natural therapies. To maintain hormonal balance, certain yoga postures are considered highly effective:

Ujjayi Pranayama: This is regarded as the most effective practice for thyroid health. In this technique, breathing is done by slightly constricting the throat, which directly impacts the thyroid gland.

Sarvangasana and Halasana: Practising these asanas improves blood circulation in the throat region and enhances the functioning of the thyroid gland.

Simhasana (Lion Pose): This posture is very beneficial for activating the throat muscles and relieving stress.

Matsyasana (Fish Pose): This asana creates a stretch in the neck, which helps regulate the secretion of thyroid hormones.

Importance of Ayurveda and Diet

Along with yoga, the right diet and natural medicines can speed up recovery. According to Patanjali Ayurveda, herbs such as Trikatu Churna and Kanchanar Guggulu are helpful in the treatment of thyroid disorders.

Additionally, drinking coriander seed water is considered an effective home remedy. Soak two teaspoons of dried coriander seeds in a glass of water overnight, then boil and strain it in the morning. This helps remove toxins from the body.

Lifestyle Changes Are Essential

The thyroid is not just a physical illness, but also a lifestyle-related disorder. Getting adequate sleep, avoiding processed foods and excessive sugar, and making regular exercise a part of daily routine are essential. Regular practice of yoga and natural therapies not only balances hormones but also provides mental peace.

