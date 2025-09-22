Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeLifestyleWorld Rhino Day 2025: 6 Fascinating Facts About Rhinos You Probably Didn’t Know

World Rhino Day 2025: 6 Fascinating Facts About Rhinos You Probably Didn't Know

Celebrate World Rhino Day 2025 with 6 fascinating facts about rhinos, from their horns and habits to their quirky ways of communication.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 12:45 PM (IST)

Every year on 22 September, World Rhino Day shines a spotlight on one of the planet's most iconic and endangered creatures, the rhinoceros. Known for their massive size, armour-like skin, and horns, rhinos are both fascinating and vulnerable. Despite their tough exterior, these animals face constant threats from poaching and habitat loss. Yet beyond conservation concerns, rhinos are also full of quirks, oddities, and surprising traits that make them even more remarkable.

Let’s dive into six fascinating facts about rhinos that will leave you in awe of these ancient animals.

ALSO READ: International Red Panda Day 2025: 8 Fascinating Facts About The Adorable Himalayan Creature

1.  There Are Five Unique Species In The World

(Image Source: Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)
(Image Source: Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)

Rhinos are not a single species but a family of five distinct types. These include the White and Black rhinos of Africa, and the Indian, Javan, and Sumatran rhinos of Asia. Each species of rhino has its own unique traits. The Indian rhino sports a single horn, while the Javan and Sumatran rhinos are critically endangered with only a few dozen left in the wild. White rhinos, despite their name are actually grey in colour and the largest species, weighing up tp 2,300 kilograms. Three out of these five species are classified endangered. World Rhino Day reminds us why protecting them is so vital for maintaining ecological balance.

2. Rhino Horns Are Made Of The Same Material As Human Fingernails

(Image Source: Twitter/@WorldAnimalNews)
(Image Source: Twitter/@WorldAnimalNews)

One of the most fascinating facts about rhinos is that their horns are not bones. Instead, they are made of keratin. This is the same protein that's found in human fingernails and hair. Unlike antlers, which grow from bone, rhino horns grow continuously throughout their lives, with some reaching lengths of over 5 centimetres. This feature of rhinos is actually the reason why they are heavily poached, as horns are falsely believed to have medicinal properties.

3. Rhinos Have Poor Eyesight But Exceptional Hearing And Smell

(Image Source: Twitter/@WandErful_art)
(Image Source: Twitter/@WandErful_art)

Despite their imposing size, rhinos actually have very poor eyesight. They can only clearly see objects up to about 30 metres away. This sometimes makes them appear aggressive, as they may charge at shapes or movements they can't identify. Their hearing is exceptional, with large, swivelling ears that can detect sounds from different directions. Their sense of smell is also incredibly sharp, helping them locate food, water, and even recognise other rhinos from a distance. This sensory combination allows them to survive and thrive in diverse habitats, even with limited vision.

4. Rhinos Communicate In Unique And Unusual Ways

(Image Source: Twitter/@ajplus)
(Image Source: Twitter/@ajplus)

Rhinos have some of the most unusual ways of communicating with each other. They use a combination of grunts, growls, honks, and even sneezes to signal warnings or call out to their herd. Their most peculiar method of communicating is through dung and urine. Rhinos leave their droppings in specific spots called middens. This quirky fact shows just how complex and intelligent these creatures really are.

5. Rhinos Have Small Brains But Impressive Instincts

(Image Source: Twitter/@OlPejeta)
(Image Source: Twitter/@OlPejeta)

Surprisingly, rhinos have relatively small brains compared to their body size. But don’t mistake this for a lack of intelligence. Their survival instincts, keen sense of smell, and ability to communicate suggest otherwise. Rhinos don’t need large brains to dominate their environment, evolution has equipped them with exactly what they need.

6. They Love To Roll In Mud

(Image Source: Twitter/@CincinnatiZoo)
(Image Source: Twitter/@CincinnatiZoo)

If there’s one thing rhinos absolutely love, it’s rolling in mud. Far from just playtime, this activity serves multiple purposes. A thick coat of mud acts like sunscreen, protecting their skin from harsh rays. It also works as an insect repellent, keeping parasites at bay, and helps cool down their massive bodies in hot climates. It’s also an important behavioural trait that reflects the close relationship between rhinos and their natural habitats.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani specialises in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. When she is not at her desk, she can be found whipping up a delicious cake!
Read
Published at : 22 Sep 2025 12:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Animal Facts World Rhino Day 2025 Rhino Facts
Read more
Opinion
