World Nutella Day 2026: 7 Easy No-Bake Desserts To Try On This Day

World Nutella Day is the perfect excuse to indulge in rich, chocolate-hazelnut goodness without guilt or complicated cooking. Celebrated globally by dessert lovers, this day is all about creativity, comfort, and instant gratification. The best part? You don’t need an oven, fancy equipment, or professional skills to enjoy Nutella at its finest.

Ready to turn simple ingredients into irresistible treats? Here are seven easy desserts that make World Nutella Day 2026 extra special.

1. No-Bake Nutella Cheesecake Cups



Creamy, indulgent, and surprisingly easy, Nutella cheesecake cups are a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. These single-serve desserts start with a crunchy biscuit base made from crushed digestive biscuits mixed with melted butter. Topped with a smooth blend of cream cheese, Nutella, and whipped cream, the texture is light yet luxuriously rich. Chill for a few hours, and you’ll have a restaurant-style dessert without turning on the oven. Add grated chocolate, chopped hazelnuts, or a drizzle of Nutella on top for extra flair. Perfect for parties or late-night cravings, these cheesecake cups deliver instant satisfaction with every spoonful.

2. Nutella Biscuit Truffles

Nutella biscuit truffles are proof that simple ingredients can create magic. All you need are crushed biscuits, Nutella, and a bit of milk to bind everything together. Roll the mixture into bite-sized balls, then coat them in cocoa powder, desiccated coconut, or crushed nuts. These truffles are rich, soft, and melt in the mouth. Since there’s no baking involved, they come together in minutes and can be stored in the fridge for days. They’re perfect when you want something chocolatey but not overly heavy. Serve them chilled for a firmer bite or at room temperature for a softer, fudgier texture.

3. Nutella Banana Sushi Rolls

Fun, playful, and surprisingly addictive, Nutella banana sushi rolls are a hit with both kids and adults. Start by flattening slices of bread, spread a generous layer of Nutella, and place a peeled banana in the centre. Roll it tightly, slice into bite-sized pieces, and you’re done. The combination of creamy Nutella and fresh banana creates a perfect balance of sweetness and texture. You can even drizzle melted Nutella on top or dust with icing sugar for presentation. Simple yet delightful, this dessert proves that creativity doesn’t need complexity.

4. No-Bake Nutella Oats Bar

Nutella oat bars are the ultimate guilt-friendly indulgence. Made with oats, honey, peanut butter, and Nutella, these bars offer a satisfying crunch with a creamy chocolate centre. Press the mixture into a tray, chill until firm, and slice into bars. They’re perfect for on-the-go snacking, mid-afternoon cravings, or a sweet post-meal bite. The oats add texture and make the dessert feel wholesome, while Nutella ensures indulgence. You can customise them with seeds, nuts, or dark chocolate chips. Easy to store and even easier to eat, these bars are ideal for those who love balance in their desserts.

5. Nutella Stuffed Strawberries

Elegant yet effortless, Nutella stuffed strawberries are a visually stunning no-oven dessert. Fresh strawberries are hulled and filled with creamy Nutella, creating a burst of flavour in every bite. The natural tartness of the fruit perfectly complements the richness of the chocolate spread. These treats are ideal for romantic evenings, festive tables, or light dessert options. You can garnish them with chopped nuts, grated chocolate, or a dusting of cocoa powder. Ready in minutes and irresistibly pretty, they’re proof that sometimes the simplest desserts make the strongest impression.

6. No-Bake Nutella Chocolate Mousse

Light, airy, and indulgent, Nutella chocolate mousse is a dream dessert for chocolate lovers. Made with whipped cream folded into Nutella, this mousse requires no cooking and delivers a silky smooth texture. Chill it briefly, and it transforms into a luxurious dessert that feels far more complex than it is. Serve it in small glasses with berries, chocolate shavings, or a dollop of whipped cream on top. Perfect for dinner parties or solo indulgence, this mousse is rich without being overwhelming and disappears faster than you expect.

7. Nutella Icebox Cake

The Nutella icebox cake is a classic no-bake showstopper. Layers of biscuits and Nutella-cream filling come together to create a cake-like texture after chilling overnight. As the biscuits soften, they absorb flavour, resulting in a sliceable, creamy dessert that feels indulgent and nostalgic. You can customise layers with bananas, strawberries, or crushed nuts.. Every bite of this cake is rich, smooth, and deeply satisfying.