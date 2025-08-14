World Lizard Day 2025 — 6 Weird Lizard Behaviours That Will Surprise You

World Lizard Day is observed on August 14 every year. This day celebrates these incredible reptiles that have been around for over 200 million years. Some of these lizards have bizarre behaviours that are not just survival tricks, but nature's way of turning lizards into reptilian marvels. Here are six of the most unique, rare, and mind-bending lizard behaviours you probably didn’t know existed.

1. Horned Lizards The Squirt Blood From Eyes

The Texas horned lizard, when threatened, don't just rely on camouflage. It unleashes one of nature's most shocking defence tactics. By increasing blood pressure in its head, it ruptures tiny vessels near the eyes and shoot a stream of blood at predators. This blood doesn't just shock the predators, but also contains chemicals that taste foul to coyotes and foxes. It's a rare survival trick that's found in only a few species all across the world. Scientists believe the behaviour evolved as a last-resort defence when camouflage and spiny armour fail.

2. Basilisk Lizards That Run On Water

Also known as the "Jesus Chirst Lizard," the basilisk lizard can sprint across water surfaces for several metres without sinking. It's an incredible feat that's possible due to its large hind feet, fringed toes, and lightning-fast speed, which creates air pockets and prevent it from breaking the water's surface tension. These basilisks, found in Central and South America, use this skill to escape predators by literally running across rivers. Young basilisks can dash for up to 15 meters, while adults usually manage a few before plunging in and swimming away.

3. Armadillo Girdled Lizards That Bite Their Tails

The armadilla girdled lizard, native to South Africa, has a unique self-defence move. It grabs its own tail in its mouth and curls into a spiky ball. This posture protects its soft underbelly and turns it into a bristling sphere of armour. ts body is covered with tough, keeled scales, making it extremely hard for predators to bite through. This species doesn't rely on speed, but prefers to stand its ground and deter attackers with its armour. This strange curling habit also helps the lizard conserve heat and moisture in arid habitats.

4. Flying Dragons That Glide Between Trees

In South east Asian forest, the Draco lizard, also named, "flying dragon," spreads its wing-like flaps of skin along its ribs to glide between trees. These colourful “wings” can carry them up to 30 feet in a single glide. This allows them to escape predators, find food, or court mates without touching the ground. What's interesting is that they can steer and control their landing with surprising accuracy. Males even use their wings to display bright colours during mating rituals.

5. Chameleons That See In Two Directions At Once

Chameleons are popularly known to change colours to save themselves from predators. Apart from this, they have one of the most unique vision systems in the animal kingdom. Each eye moves independently, allowing them to scan for predators and prey simultaneously in two different directions. Once they spot a meal, both eyes focus forward, giving them laser-like accuracy for their lightning-fast tongue strike. This vision offers a 360-degree field of view, making it nearly impossible for predators to sneak up on them.

6. Frilled-Neck Lizard That Inflates Their Body

Some desert lizard, like the frilled-neck lizard, puff up their bodies dramatically when they feel threat around. By inflating themselves and displaying frills or spines, they appear much larger and more dangerous than they actually are. This visual intimidation often works without a fight, scaring predators away instantly. Combined with loud hissing and sudden movements, the act makes them seem like a completely different creature.