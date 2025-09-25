Festival Freedom: Women’s Hygiene Tips For Safe And Stress-Free Durga Puja Celebration

(Nitpreet Chawla)

Durga Puja represents the celebration of pure shakti, devotion, joy, and togetherness, including pandal hopping, cultural programs, and late-night gatherings. Personal hygiene is something that goes unnoticed most of the time, especially for women who have to cope with their menstrual cycle during the festivals. With such long hours spent outside, huge chaotic crowds, and facilities that do not provide a clean setup for menstrual comfort.

Here are the pointers that will help one to maintain women’s hygiene tips for a safe and stress-free Durga Puja.

Toilet Seat Sanitizer:

During Durga Puja, pandal hopping and late-night celebrations often end up using public restrooms that can be crowded and not always clean. Carrying a toilet seat sanitizer helps keep surfaces germ-free, ensuring you maintain hygiene on the go. It allows you to feel safe, comfortable, and carefree while enjoying every moment of the festival.

Period Panty:

Long hours of festivities can be exhausting, especially for women on their periods. Period panties provide discreet and reliable protection, helping women to stay comfortable and confident throughout the day. From attending rituals to dancing at cultural programs and staying out late, period panties ensure women can celebrate without stress or discomfort.

Intimate Wipes:

Festivals involve a lot of movement and extended time outdoors. Intimate wipes are a handy solution to stay fresh and clean anytime, anywhere, even in crowded venues or during long queues. They make it easier to maintain personal hygiene, allowing women to fully enjoy the vibrant energy of Durga Puja without worrying about freshness or cleanliness.

Toilet Seat Cover:

Using public toilets during the festival can sometimes be challenging due to high footfall. A toilet seat cover provides an extra layer of hygiene, making restroom visits safer and more comfortable. It ensures women can focus on the celebrations, maintain cleanliness, and enjoy Durga Puja in a stress-free and confident way.

By making a few mindful choices and being prepared, women can fully enjoy the festive season without compromising on comfort or health. Durga Puja is a celebration of feminine power; embracing it should include taking charge of one’s well-being.

Nitpreet Chawla is the Head of Marketing at Pee Safe