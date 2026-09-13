Why Do People Become Rowdy After Drinking Alcohol? Know What Happens Inside The Brain

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pune's 12-day alcohol ban during Ganeshotsav faced High Court objection.

Court cited health risks, public order; ban limited to two days.

Alcohol impairs brain's control, alters hormones, increasing aggression.

Effects vary by individual temperament, consumption, and environment.

In Maharashtra's Pune district, the administration issued an order banning the sale of alcohol for 12 days during the holy festival of Ganeshotsav. However, the Bombay High Court strongly objected to this, making a very interesting observation. The bench headed by Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi clearly stated that if someone shows enthusiasm by drinking alcohol during the festival, you cannot say that they will create a disturbance or law-and-order situation on the streets.

Additionally, the court stated that a complete ban on alcohol for such a long period could worsen the health of regular drinkers and overwhelm hospitals. Following the court's rebuke, the administration relented, limiting the ban to just two key days. This High Court comment has revived an old debate: Why is it that some people remain completely calm after drinking, while others become extremely disruptive and disruptive? The scientific reason behind this, along with the hormones released in our bodies, is crucial.

The Brain's Control Panel Weakens

There's a part of our brain called the prefrontal cortex. This part helps us distinguish between right and wrong, control anger, and speak thoughtfully. Alcohol directly affects this area, dulling it. As a result, a person's self-control weakens. Things that people suppress when they're not drunk, they openly express or do after drinking. This is why people often engage in thoughtless fights, arguments, or even physical violence after drinking.

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Which Hormones Increase Anger?

Alcohol increases the level of testosterone, a hormone associated with aggression and anger. Cortisol, the stress hormone, is also activated, making a person feel irritable and restless. Serotonin, the calming hormone, is also reduced by alcohol.

A lack of serotonin can lead to mood swings and anger over trivial matters. This means that on one hand, the hormones that promote aggression become more active, while on the other, the hormones that maintain calm weaken, and this combination can lead to a person becoming unruly.

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Why Doesn't Everyone Have The Same Effect?

Everyone who drinks alcohol doesn't need to become violent or disruptive. The effects depend on the individual's temperament, the amount of alcohol consumed, the environment, and pre-existing stressors. Alcohol can also be more likely to trigger aggression in people who are already short-tempered or upset.

In crowded and noisy environments, people can become easily agitated, which can lead to even minor arguments turning into major clashes. This is why, during festivals and major events, the administration keeps a close watch on alcohol sales in crowded areas, so that the celebrations don't escalate into chaos.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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