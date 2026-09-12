Budget Traveller | Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Visit Vizag’s 1 Crore-Bangle Idol Under Rs 1000

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gajuwaka showcases unique Ganesh idol made of bangles.

Celebrations: September 14-25, 2026, at Gajuwaka Grounds.

Enjoy evening laser, water shows; no entry fee.

Varying idol height; visit budget Rs 270-700.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 is bringing an unusual devotional attraction to Visakhapatnam’s Gajuwaka, where Sri Divya Kankana Alankara Maha Ganapati is being designed with more than one crore glass bangles. Installed by SV Entertainments in the Srinagar area, the idol is expected to draw devotees, photography enthusiasts, and visitors curious about its scale and craftsmanship. If you are planning a trip to see the installation, Gajuwaka can be explored on a modest budget with local transport, simple meals and no entry fee currently reported. Here is what to know about the idol, festival dates, venue, and estimated visiting expenses this year.

Gajuwaka Ganapati And Its Bangle Design

The main attraction of this year’s celebration is the Sri Divya Kankana Alankara Maha Ganapati, which uses more than 1,00,00,000 glass bangles as part of its decoration. According to reports, the bangles have been sourced from Uttar Pradesh, while artisans from Chirala in Andhra Pradesh are involved in the idol’s construction and ornamentation.

The structure reportedly uses materials such as small wooden logs and canes. The result is intended to combine the scale of a public Ganesh idol with the traditional significance and visual appeal of bangles. The installation is part of SV Entertainments’ continuing tradition of creating distinctive Ganesh idols in Gajuwaka. In 2025, the group presented an 89-foot idol decorated with one lakh cotton and silk sarees.

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There are differing reports about the 2026 idol’s height. The Times of India reported it as 89 feet in July, while the organisers’ Gajuwaka Ganesh Utsav website lists it as 68 feet. Another recent report has mentioned 109 feet. Visitors should check the organisers’ latest announcement for the confirmed measurement before planning their visit.

Ganesh Chaturthi Date, Venue And Timings

Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on Monday, September 14, 2026. According to the provided festival details, the Chaturthi tithi in Gajuwaka begins at 7:06 am on September 14 and ends at 7:44 am on September 15. As per Drik Panchang, the Madhyahna Ganesh Puja Muhurat in Gajuwaka is from 10:39 am to 1:06 pm on September 14. The festival will conclude with Ganesh Visarjan on Friday, September 25, 2026, coinciding with Anant Chaturdashi.

The organisers’ programme lists Gajuwaka Utsav Grounds as the venue and includes devotional and cultural activities during the celebrations. Evening 3D laser and water-screen shows are also listed among the attractions.

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Budget To Visit Gajuwaka Ganapati

For visitors already staying in Visakhapatnam, the Gajuwaka idol can be covered as a low-cost local outing. The following is an indicative budget, not an official event fee chart. Transport costs will vary depending on the starting point, vehicle type, and crowd conditions.

Expense Estimated Cost Local bus travel, to and from Gajuwaka Rs 50 – Rs 150 Shared auto or short local transfers Rs 50 – Rs 200 Simple breakfast or snacks Rs 50 – Rs 100 Budget vegetarian meal Rs 100 – Rs 200 Water and miscellaneous expenses Rs 20 – Rs 50 Estimated local day-visit budget Rs 270 – Rs 700 per person

These estimates exclude hotel stays, intercity travel, and shopping. For those travelling from outside Visakhapatnam, train or bus tickets and accommodation will need to be added separately. A basic stay in the city can significantly increase the overall cost, depending on the dates and room availability.

At present, no separate entry fee has been reported for viewing the public idol. However, visitors should confirm any venue, parking or special-event charges with the organisers before travelling. For a smoother visit, it is advisable to travel during non-peak hours where possible, carry water, follow barricades and avoid blocking pathways while taking photographs.

The Gajuwaka celebration offers visitors a chance to see a distinctive Ganapati installation while experiencing the festive atmosphere of Visakhapatnam. With local travel and food planned carefully, it can be a memorable addition to a budget-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi itinerary.

Note: The budget figures are practical estimates for local travel and food, not organiser-confirmed prices.



