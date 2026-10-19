Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Visit October-March, enjoy homestays, boat rides affordably.

Manipur’s Loktak Lake offers a travel experience unlike any other, with floating islands, traditional fishing communities, scenic boat rides and rich wildlife. Known for its distinctive floating masses of vegetation called phumdis, the lake is one of Northeast India’s most fascinating destinations for travellers seeking nature, culture and a peaceful getaway without spending a fortune. Located in Manipur’s Bishnupur district, around 48 kilometres from Imphal, Loktak Lake is also home to the world’s only floating national park, Keibul Lamjao National Park. October to March is considered an ideal time to visit, when pleasant weather, migratory birds and beautiful lake views make the experience especially rewarding.

Why Visit Loktak Lake In Manipur?

Loktak Lake is famous for its phumdis, floating masses of vegetation, soil and organic matter that form distinctive islands across the water. Some support floating huts, known as phumsangs, where fishing communities live and carry out their daily activities. The lake offers an opportunity to witness a way of life closely connected with water. Visitors can watch fishermen casting their nets, explore the surrounding villages and enjoy the peaceful landscape dotted with green floating islands. For budget travellers, Loktak Lake can be explored on a short trip from Imphal, with accommodation options ranging from affordable guesthouses to floating homestays.

Best Time To Visit Loktak Lake

October to March is the best period to plan a trip to Loktak Lake. The weather is generally pleasant, making it easier to explore the lake, enjoy boat rides and visit nearby attractions. Winter is particularly appealing for birdwatching, as migratory birds visit the wetland. Early mornings are ideal for watching fishermen at work and enjoying the mist rising over the water. Travellers should check local weather conditions and access arrangements before departure, particularly during the monsoon season.

Top Things To Do At Loktak Lake

Stay At A Floating Homestay

A floating homestay is one of the most distinctive experiences at Loktak Lake. These simple accommodations offer an opportunity to experience life on the water, enjoy sunrise views and sample home-cooked Manipuri food. Budget-conscious travellers can also consider guesthouses in Moirang or nearby villages, which may offer more economical options than specialised floating stays.

Enjoy A Boat Ride Across The Lake

A boat ride allows visitors to get closer to the floating phumdis and observe the fishing communities that depend on the lake. Morning rides are particularly scenic, while sunset offers beautiful views across the water.

Visit Sendra Island

Sendra Island is known for its panoramic views of Loktak Lake and its scattered floating islands. It is a popular stop for photography and sightseeing.

Explore Keibul Lamjao National Park

Situated on the southern side of Loktak Lake, Keibul Lamjao National Park is renowned as the world’s only floating national park. It is the natural habitat of the endangered Sangai deer, also known as Manipur’s dancing deer. Wildlife sightings are not guaranteed, so visitors should allow sufficient time and follow local park guidelines.

Discover Thanga Village And Moirang

Thanga Village offers an insight into the fishing traditions and local culture associated with the lake. Travellers can also visit Moirang, which has historical significance because of its association with the Indian National Army and the freedom movement.

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How To Reach Loktak Lake

By air: Imphal International Airport is the nearest airport for most travellers flying into Manipur. From Imphal, Loktak Lake is approximately 48 kilometres away by road.

By road: Taxis and other road transport options connect Imphal with Moirang and the lake area. Travellers should compare shared transport with private taxi fares to keep costs under control.

By train: Manipur has limited direct rail connectivity to the main tourist area. Travellers should check the latest rail connections and onward road transport before planning their journey.

Budget Breakdown: How Much Does A Loktak Lake Trip Cost?

Loktak Lake can be explored on a budget by staying in a guesthouse, eating at local establishments and sharing transport. The following are indicative planning estimates, not confirmed live prices, for a trip from Delhi.

Travel Budget Per Person

Return flights from Delhi to Imphal: Rs 8,000–20,000

Budget accommodation: Rs 800–2,000 per night

Food: Rs 200–400 per day

Local transport: Rs 500–1,500 per day, depending on the route and whether costs are shared

Boat ride: approximately Rs 300–800 for a basic outing; longer or private rides may cost more

Sightseeing and entry fees: keep an additional Rs 100–500 per day, subject to current charges and activities

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Estimated Total Budget For A Three-Day Trip

For a three-day, two-night trip from Delhi, a budget traveller can plan for approximately Rs 12,000–25,000 per person, including return flights, basic accommodation, meals, local transport and selected sightseeing activities. The final cost will depend on flight fares, the type of stay, boat ride charges and whether you travel alone or share transport with others. A private taxi and a premium floating homestay can increase the total considerably.

Tips To Explore Loktak Lake On A Budget

Book flights to Imphal in advance and compare fares across travel dates.

Stay in Moirang or a nearby guesthouse if a floating homestay exceeds your budget.

Share taxis with other travellers wherever practical.

Ask boat operators about the duration, route and total price before boarding.

Eat at local eateries and try regional dishes such as fish curry and singju.

Carry cash for smaller purchases and local transport.

Avoid littering and respect local fishing communities, wildlife and the fragile floating ecosystem.

Disclaimer: The prices mentioned in this article are indicative and may vary depending on travel dates, flight fares, accommodation, local transport and other expenses. Travellers are advised to check the latest rates and availability with the respective service providers before planning their trip.