Tiger Shroff Firing Case: All Three Accused Arrested From Pune-Jaipur Express In Kota

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tiger Shroff's car attacked; Mumbai Police registered FIR.

Three attackers arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, from a train.

Two associates also detained; official statement expected soon.

All three suspects accused of firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai have been arrested in Kota, Rajasthan. They were apprehended at around 10:17 am aboard Train No. 12939, the Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express, following inputs from Mumbai Police. Kota Police arrested the suspects in the railway line area after receiving information from Mumbai Police. An official statement is expected shortly, and the police may also hold a press conference to share further details.

The arrests came after Mumbai Police conducted raids at multiple locations across Rajasthan. Two teams had been searching the state on suspicion that the suspects had gone into hiding there following the attack. Earlier reports suggested that they may have fled to Surat, prompting Gujarat Police to remain on high alert.

The Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express originates at Pune Junction and terminates at Jaipur Junction. On its route towards Rajasthan, the train passes through the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with scheduled stops at Kalyan Junction and Vasai Road. It then travels through Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh before entering Rajasthan, stopping at Kota Junction before continuing towards Jaipur.

The suspects reportedly boarded the train in the Mumbai region in an attempt to flee after the firing incident.

Mumbai Police Register FIR

Mumbai Police have registered FIR No. 1790/2026 at Juhu Police Station under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with applicable provisions of the Arms Act, 1959.

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Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff had a narrow escape on Sunday after three motorcycle-borne men allegedly opened fire at his car in Mumbai’s Juhu area. Mumbai Police registered FIR No. 1790/2026 at Juhu Police Station under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with applicable provisions of the Arms Act, 1959. — IANS (@ians_india) October 19, 2026

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CM Directs Investigation

CM Devendra Fadnavis has directed an inquiry, and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde met the actor at his home after the attack. In the photos that went viral after the meeting, the actor was seen in bandages on his arm and chest.

Mumbai Police then deployed 15 special teams to comb through CCTV footage from the neighbourhood to identify the shooters. Forensic experts have visited the location and collected evidence. Early ballistic findings reportedly point to the shots having been fired from close range.

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The motorcycle used in the getaway has also been recovered. Police say the assailants headed toward Andheri railway station and dumped it en route. The bike reportedly has a Mumbai registration, and officers are tracing its ownership to work out who the suspects are and which way they fled.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) condemned the shooting in strong terms and asked the chief minister to ensure the culprits face stern action and that no such incident happens again.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) also demanded a fair, thorough probe with a fixed timeline. It described the violence as intolerable and a serious worry for the safety of people in the film fraternity, and pointed out that this is the second attack of its kind on a prominent industry name, following the earlier firing involving filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The federation urged the authorities to act swiftly and decisively.

Bishnoi Gang Takes Responsibility

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for the firing on Tiger Shroff, according to a Facebook post and a viral audio clip. The group allegedly cautioned that people who ignored its demands, or kept working with Salman Khan, might meet the same fate.

“Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu take the responsibility in Tiger Shroff firing case. We had called him and tried to explain things to him, but he did not understand. So today, we made sure to explain it to him properly,” the Facebook post by Anil Pandit Anmol Bishnoi said in Hindi.

It added, “Anyone in the Mumbai film industry who does not listen to us or works with Salman Khan will be next. Wait and watch.”