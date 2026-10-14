Muskan, Sahil Break Down In Tears After Death Sentence: Timeline Of Meerut’s Blue Drum Murder

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wife Muskan, lover Sahil murdered Merchant Navy officer Saurabh.

Victim's body dismembered, sealed in cement-filled blue drum.

Extensive police investigation led to conviction after long trial.

Meerut court sentenced both Muskan and Sahil to death.

A court in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, has sentenced Muskan Rastogi and her lover, Sahil Shukla, to death in the infamous Blue Drum murder case. The two were convicted of murder and conspiracy on September 30, with their sentences announced on October 14, 2026.

The family of the victim, Saurabh Rajput, expressed satisfaction with the court's decision. Muskan and Sahil reportedly broke down in tears after hearing the sentence.

The case drew nationwide attention after Saurabh, a Merchant Navy officer, was murdered on March 3, 2025, and his body was dismembered and concealed in a blue plastic drum filled with cement and sand.

Here is a timeline of the case, from the events leading up to the murder to the court's verdict.

Blue Drum Murder Case: Saurabh Rajput And Muskan Rastogi's Marriage

Saurabh Rajput and Muskan Rastogi had a love marriage in 2016. The couple had a daughter, Pihu. Saurabh worked in the Merchant Navy in London, during which time Muskan came into contact with her longtime lover, Sahil Shukla.

According to the details that emerged during the police investigation and questioning of the accused, Muskan and Sahil plotted to murder Saurabh after he returned home.

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Blue Drum Murder Case: Timeline Of Events

February 24, 2025: Saurabh returned from London to his home in Indira Nagar, under the Brahmapuri police station area of Meerut.

February 25, 2025: Muskan celebrated her birthday at home with Saurabh.

February 28, 2025: The couple celebrated their daughter Pihu's birthday. According to the case timeline, the events leading to the murder unfolded after the family celebrations.

March 3, 2025: Muskan allegedly mixed sleeping pills into Saurabh's food. After he fell unconscious, she called Sahil home. The two allegedly murdered Saurabh by stabbing him in the heart and neck.

March 4, 2025: The accused allegedly cut Saurabh's body into approximately 15 pieces, separating the head, arms and torso. The remains were placed inside a blue plastic drum and sealed with cement and sand. Muskan had left her daughter at her parents' home.

March 5, 2025: Muskan and Sahil travelled to Shimla and Manali. They continued to project an appearance of normalcy by posting photographs and videos on Instagram.

March 17, 2025: The two returned from Himachal Pradesh. Muskan subsequently informed her family about the incident.

March 18, 2025: Saurabh's brother, Rahul, filed a complaint. Police reached the house after a foul smell reportedly emanated from it and recovered Saurabh's remains from the blue drum. A murder case was registered.

March 19, 2025: Muskan and Sahil were arrested and sent to Meerut District Jail. Sahil was attacked by lawyers during his court appearance.

Police File Nearly 1,000-Page Chargesheet

May 12, 2025: Police filed a chargesheet running to nearly 1,000 pages. The charges included murder, destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy.

July 2025: The trial began before District and Sessions Judge Arvind Kumar Mishra.

November 2025: Muskan gave birth to her second daughter while in jail.

Blue Drum Murder Case: Trial And Verdict

The trial lasted approximately 13–16 months, with 126 hearings held and statements recorded from more than 22 witnesses.

April 21, 2026: The accused were questioned under Section 313. Both denied the charges.

September 17, 2026: Final arguments concluded, with the prosecution seeking the death penalty.

September 30, 2026: The court convicted Muskan and Sahil of murder, concealment of evidence and conspiracy. The sentence was reserved.

October 14, 2026: District and Sessions Judge Arvind Kumar Mishra sentenced both accused to death by hanging. Both became emotional upon hearing the sentence. Saurabh's mother and brother were present in court.

Why The Blue Drum Murder Case Drew Nationwide Attention

The case triggered widespread public outrage because of the alleged brutality of the murder and the manner in which Saurabh's remains were concealed inside a blue drum sealed with cement and sand.

The accused's subsequent trip to Himachal Pradesh and their social media posts further intensified public attention.

According to the case details, police relied on forensic evidence, mobile phone locations and witness statements during the investigation.

The court's death sentence marks a major development in a case that drew national attention for the circumstances of Saurabh Rajput's murder and the concealment of his remains.

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