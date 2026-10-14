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English NewsNewsIndiaIMD Issues Rain Alert for 20 States Till October 20, Heavy Rain Likely In South India

IMD Issues Rain Alert for 20 States Till October 20, Heavy Rain Likely In South India

IMD forecasts widespread rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds across India till October 20, with heavy showers likely in southern states and North India.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 06:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Southern states expect heavy to very heavy rainfall, lightning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across several parts of India between October 14 and October 20. Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana and parts of southern India are among the regions likely to experience unsettled weather. Heavy rainfall warnings have also been issued for several southern states, with isolated very heavy rain expected in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and South Interior Karnataka on specified dates.

North India Alert

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected across Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh on October 14 and October 15, with isolated heavy rainfall likely on October 14. Punjab is also likely to receive widespread rain on October 14 and October 15, while Delhi, Chandigarh and Haryana may experience similar conditions on October 15.

Uttarakhand is likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, with gusts of up to 60 kmph, on October 14 and October 15. Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected in Himachal Pradesh during the same period.

Hailstorms are possible in Himachal Pradesh and West Rajasthan on October 14, followed by East Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on October 15. Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana and Punjab may also experience hailstorms during this period.

Isolated rainfall is likely to continue across parts of northern India between October 16 and October 18, particularly in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and western Uttar Pradesh.

Central And East India

Scattered rainfall is forecast over West Madhya Pradesh from October 15 to October 20, while East Madhya Pradesh may receive showers between October 16 and October 20. Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha are likely to experience rainfall during the period from October 14 to October 20, with thunderstorms and gusty winds possible in several areas.

In eastern India, widespread rainfall is expected over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on October 14. Odisha may receive rainfall between October 14 and October 20, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds at isolated places.

Scattered showers are also forecast across West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand and Bihar on different dates during the coming week. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are also likely to experience rainfall.

Heavy Rain In South India

Southern India is expected to experience prolonged wet weather. Widespread rainfall is forecast over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and South Interior Karnataka between October 15 and October 20. Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep may also receive widespread showers from October 16 to October 20.

The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on October 14 and between October 16 and October 20. Kerala and Mahe may experience heavy rain from October 16 to October 20.

Heavy rainfall is also likely over coastal Karnataka and Rayalaseema between October 16 and October 18, while North Interior Karnataka and Telangana may receive heavy showers on October 17 and October 18.

Very heavy rainfall is possible over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on October 15, while South Interior Karnataka may experience very heavy rain on October 16.

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are expected across several southern states, with strong surface winds likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema between October 14 and October 18.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Oct 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rainfall Monsoon Rain Alert
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