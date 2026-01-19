Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeLifestyleWhat Is Blue Monday? Why The ‘Most Depressing Day Of The Year’ Grabs Global Attention

What Is Blue Monday? Why The ‘Most Depressing Day Of The Year’ Grabs Global Attention

Blue Monday is often called the most depressing day of the year. But is it real? Know its origin, meaning, psychology, and why January feels emotionally heavy.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 10:09 AM (IST)
Every January, a particular Monday quietly earns a gloomy reputation across headlines and social media. Popularly labelled as Blue Monday, it is often described as the most depressing day of the year. While the phrase sounds scientific, its roots are far more cultural than clinical. Still, the idea continues to resonate with millions who find the start of the year emotionally draining.

Blue Monday usually falls on the third Monday of January, a time when festive cheer has faded, motivation feels low, and winter seems endless. But is there really one day that defines collective sadness, or is there more to the story?

The Origin Story

The concept of Blue Monday emerged in the mid-2000s as part of a promotional campaign by a travel company. It is believed to have been introduced by psychologist Cliff Arnall. The idea was to encourage people to book holidays during a traditionally slow travel period. A formula was introduced, claiming to calculate peak sadness by factoring in weather, debt, broken resolutions, and time since Christmas.

Why January Feels Emotionally Heavy

Mental health experts agree on one thing: emotions cannot be assigned to a calendar date. However, January does come with genuine challenges. Shorter daylight hours, cold weather, post-holiday expenses, disrupted routines, and unmet New Year goals can all contribute to low mood and fatigue.

This shared experience is why Blue Monday continues to feel relatable, even if it isn’t medically recognised.

A Cultural Phenomenon, Not A Medical Diagnosis

Blue Monday is best understood as a symbolic reminder rather than a proven psychological event. Experts stress that feeling low is not limited to one day, and support, rest, and self-care matter throughout the year.

Perhaps the real value of Blue Monday lies in starting conversations about mental wellbeing, seasonal stress, and the importance of checking in on ourselves and others, long after January has passed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Blue Monday?

Blue Monday is a term popularized to describe the third Monday in January as the most depressing day of the year. Its origins are cultural rather than clinical.

When does Blue Monday typically occur?

Blue Monday usually falls on the third Monday of January. This timing is when festive cheer has faded and winter conditions can feel more pronounced.

What is the origin of the term Blue Monday?

The concept of Blue Monday was created in the mid-2000s as part of a travel company's promotional campaign. It was introduced by psychologist Cliff Arnall.

Is Blue Monday a recognized psychological condition?

No, Blue Monday is not a medically recognized psychological event. Mental health experts state that emotions cannot be assigned to a specific calendar date.

Why might people feel low in January?

January can present genuine challenges like shorter daylight hours, cold weather, post-holiday expenses, and unmet New Year goals, all of which can contribute to low mood.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 19 Jan 2026 10:09 AM (IST)
Mental Health Awareness Lifestyle News Blue Monday January Blues
Photo Gallery

