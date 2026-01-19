Blue Monday is a term popularized to describe the third Monday in January as the most depressing day of the year. Its origins are cultural rather than clinical.
What Is Blue Monday? Why The ‘Most Depressing Day Of The Year’ Grabs Global Attention
Blue Monday is often called the most depressing day of the year. But is it real? Know its origin, meaning, psychology, and why January feels emotionally heavy.
Every January, a particular Monday quietly earns a gloomy reputation across headlines and social media. Popularly labelled as Blue Monday, it is often described as the most depressing day of the year. While the phrase sounds scientific, its roots are far more cultural than clinical. Still, the idea continues to resonate with millions who find the start of the year emotionally draining.
Blue Monday usually falls on the third Monday of January, a time when festive cheer has faded, motivation feels low, and winter seems endless. But is there really one day that defines collective sadness, or is there more to the story?
ALSO READ: Waking Up Gasping For Air At Night? Cardiologist Explains Why It Could Be A Serious Heart Warning
The Origin Story
Coined as 'Blue Monday' by Cliff Arnall, the third Monday of each January is thought of as depressing and cold... and this is why. pic.twitter.com/aQmWNOR2ho— Cultura Colectiva+ (@ccplus) January 21, 2025
The concept of Blue Monday emerged in the mid-2000s as part of a promotional campaign by a travel company. It is believed to have been introduced by psychologist Cliff Arnall. The idea was to encourage people to book holidays during a traditionally slow travel period. A formula was introduced, claiming to calculate peak sadness by factoring in weather, debt, broken resolutions, and time since Christmas.
Why January Feels Emotionally Heavy
Mental health experts agree on one thing: emotions cannot be assigned to a calendar date. However, January does come with genuine challenges. Shorter daylight hours, cold weather, post-holiday expenses, disrupted routines, and unmet New Year goals can all contribute to low mood and fatigue.
This shared experience is why Blue Monday continues to feel relatable, even if it isn’t medically recognised.
A Cultural Phenomenon, Not A Medical Diagnosis
Blue Monday is best understood as a symbolic reminder rather than a proven psychological event. Experts stress that feeling low is not limited to one day, and support, rest, and self-care matter throughout the year.
Perhaps the real value of Blue Monday lies in starting conversations about mental wellbeing, seasonal stress, and the importance of checking in on ourselves and others, long after January has passed.
Related Video
Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Reaches Parliament Ahead Of Budget Presentation Today | ABP News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Blue Monday?
When does Blue Monday typically occur?
Blue Monday usually falls on the third Monday of January. This timing is when festive cheer has faded and winter conditions can feel more pronounced.
What is the origin of the term Blue Monday?
The concept of Blue Monday was created in the mid-2000s as part of a travel company's promotional campaign. It was introduced by psychologist Cliff Arnall.
Is Blue Monday a recognized psychological condition?
No, Blue Monday is not a medically recognized psychological event. Mental health experts state that emotions cannot be assigned to a specific calendar date.
Why might people feel low in January?
January can present genuine challenges like shorter daylight hours, cold weather, post-holiday expenses, and unmet New Year goals, all of which can contribute to low mood.