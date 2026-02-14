Valentine’s Day 2026: Timeless Quotes By Legendary Authors That Define The Meaning Of Love

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeLifestyleValentine’s Day 2026: Timeless Quotes By Legendary Authors That Define The Meaning Of Love

February 14 marks Valentine’s Day, a celebration of love. Honour the day with timeless quotes by legendary authors that beautifully express its depth and emotion.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 10:06 AM (IST)

February 14 is more than just a date on the calendar. On this day, Valentine’s Day arrives each year as a reminder to celebrate love in all its forms, romantic, enduring, hopeful, and even complicated. From handwritten notes to heartfelt messages shared across screens, the day continues to revolve around one timeless idea: expressing what often feels impossible to put into words.

On Valentine’s Day 2026, sharing a timeless quote can feel more intimate than any grand gesture. A carefully chosen line from a literary legend can articulate emotions that might otherwise remain unspoken. It can bridge distances, heal misunderstandings, or simply bring a smile to someone’s face.

This Valentine’s Day, let the voices of legendary authors guide your expression. Whether whispered softly, written in a card, or shared in a message, their timeless words still hold the power to define the meaning of love, today and always.

Iconic Love Quotes From Celebrated Authors

  • "Doubt thou the stars are fire;
    Doubt that the sun doth move;
    Doubt truth to be a liar;
    But never doubt I love." - William Shakespeare, "Hamlet"
  • "We love the things we love for what they are." - Robert Frost
  • "Love is the answer to everything. It’s the only reason to do anything." - Ray Bradbury
  • "I have learned not to worry about love; but to honor its coming with all my heart." - Alice Walker
  • "Love does not begin and end the way we seem to think it does. Love is a battle, love is a war; love is growing up." - James Baldwin
  • "Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same." -Emily Bronte, "Wuthering Heights"
  • "It doesn’t matter who you are or what you look like, so long as somebody loves you." - Roald Dahl, "The Witches"
  • "I love you, and that’s the beginning and end of everything." - F. Scott Fitzgerald
  • "You don’t love because: you love despite; not for the virtues, but despite the faults."- William Faulkner
  • "A loving heart is the truest wisdom." - Charles Dickens
  • "We loved with a love that was more than love." - Edgar Allan Poe, "Annabel Lee"
  • "Heard melodies are sweet, but those unheard are sweeter." - John Keats
  • "Love loves to love love." - James Joyce
  • "Keep love in your heart. A life without it is like a sunless garden when the flowers are dead. The consciousness of loving and being loved brings warmth and richness to life that nothing else can bring." - Oscar Wilde
  • "Don’t ever think I fell for you, or fell over you. I didn’t fall in love, I rose in it." - Toni Morrison, "Jazz"
  • "Love, whether newly born or aroused from a deathlike slumber, must always create sunshine, filling the heart so full of radiance, that it overflows upon the outward world." - Nathaniel Hawthorne, "The Scarlet Letter"

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
Read
Published at : 14 Feb 2026 10:06 AM (IST)
Valentine's Day Wishes Valentine's Day 2026 Love Quotes Valentine's Day Quotes Love Quotes By Legendary Authors Famous Love Quotes
