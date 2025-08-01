Located in the serene waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, lies a postal marvel that you won't find anywhere else in the world. This floating post office is not just a scenic photo shop, but also a fully functional government-run post office that's set on a houseboat. It's the perfect blend of heritage, innovation, and natural beauty that makes it a must-visit for stamp collectors and travellers around the world.

Where Is This Floating Post Office Located?

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir is home to the world's only floating post office. Nestled near the scenic Nehru Park area, this iconic post office floats on a beautifully restored traditional Kashmiri houseboat, offering panoramic views of the tranquil lake, majestic mountains, and charming shikaras.

This floating marvel on the Dal Lake is a living piece of Indian postal history. It was revived and inaugurated in August 2011 by the Department of Posts with the aim to boosts tourism and celebrate Kashmir's cultural heritage. The roots of this post office date back to the British era when it served as a tourist post office, allowing visitors to send letters while enjoying the lake's serenity. Oer time, it faded in obscurity, until the state and central government brought it back to life.

Today, it stands not only as the only floating post office in the world but also as a tribute to the resilience and charm of the Kashmir Valley.

What Makes It So Unique?

This floating post office isn't just rare, it's one-of-a-kind globally. Operated by India Post, it's a fully functioning government post office on a lake, making it an unmatched phenomenon. The post office also houses a philately museum inside it, showcasing rare stamps, archival material, and documents that offer a glimpse into India's rich postal history.

How To Reach

The floating post office is the the famous Nehru Park in Srinagar. You can reach it by taking a picturesque shikara ride, which is an experience in itself. It operates on regular working days and functions just like any other standard post office in India. The journey to this post office is half the magic. As you glide across the Dal Lake on a traditional Kashmiri shikara, you'll be surrounded by vibrant houseboats, floating gardens, and the calm, misty views of the Himalayas. The entire experience attracts travellers, Instagrammers, and cultural enthusiasts alike.