Explore Dhanushkodi In Tamil Nadu — The Mysterious 'Ghost Town' Where Ram Setu Begins

Visit Dhanushkodi, Tamil Nadu’s mysterious ghost town where the legendary Ram Setu begins. Explore its haunting beauty, history, and the myths that still echo through its ruins.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 02:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

At the southern tip of Rameswaram Island in Tamil Nadu lies Dhanushkodi, a place where myth, mystery, and tragedy intertwine. Known as India's "ghost town," Dhanushkodi was once a thriving settlement, until a devastating cyclone in 1964 wiped it off the map, leaving behind haunting ruins swallowed by the sea.

The windswept landscape remains today, with its remnants of old churches, railway lines, and homes, paints a picture both melancholic and mesmerising. But beyond the eerie silence lies a deeper significance. This is where the legendary Ram Setu, or Adam’s Bridge, begins, linking India to Sri Lanka through the whispers of time and tide.

Dhanushkodi: The Lost Town

(Image Source: Twitter/@thahirks90)
(Image Source: Twitter/@thahirks90)

Once bustling with life and trade, Dhanushkodi was an important port town connecting India and Sri Lanka by ferry. On the fateful night of December 22, 1964, a powerful cyclone struck, with winds over 250 km/h and massive tidal waves submerging the town entirely. Hundreds lost their lives, and the government later declared it unfit for habitation. What remains today are ruins, skeletal structures of churches, schools, and homes, standing quietly against the roaring sea. Yet, despite its tragic past, Dhanushkodi continues to draw travellers, photographers, and spiritual seekers fascinated by its raw beauty and the sense of timelessness it exudes.

Driving to Dhanushkodi itself is an adventure. The narrow stretch of land that connects it to Rameswaram, known as the “Land’s End," offers breathtaking views of the Bay of Bengal on one side and the Indian Ocean on the other, making it one of the most surreal road journeys in India.

Where Mythology Meets The Sea: The Origin Of Ram Setu

Dhanushkodi is not just a geographical wonder, it's also deeply rooted in Hindu mythology. According to the Ramayan, this is actually the point where Lord Ram and his army of Vanars built the Ram Setu. It was built as a bridge of floating stones to cross over to Lanka and rescue Goddess Sita.

Locals believe that Dhanushkodi derives its name from the word ‘Dhanush,' meaning bow and ‘Kodi,' meaning end, referring to the spot where Lord Ram is said to have broken his bow after the victory over Ravan.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani specialises in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. When she is not at her desk, she can be found whipping up a delicious cake!
Read
Published at : 11 Nov 2025 02:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ram Setu Dhanushkodi Tamil Nadu Tourism Ghost Towns In India
Read more
