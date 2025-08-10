Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
5 Stunning Car-Free Destinations To Explore For A Peaceful Travel Experience

From India to Europe, discover 5 breathtaking destinations where cars are banned. Experience serene streets, fresh air, and unforgettable charm.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 10 Aug 2025 11:33 AM (IST)

In a world where streets are filled with traffic jams and honking cars there's something magical about stepping into places where cars simply don't exist. These car-free destinations offer cleaner air, quieter streets, and a slower pace of life. These destinations are ideal for those who seek relaxation, exploration, and authentic experiences. From towns that are frozen in time to serene temple cities, these locations prove that beauty and charm flourish when you trade four wheels for you own two feet.

1. Geithroon, Netherlands

(Image Source: Twitter/@samrujlok)
(Image Source: Twitter/@samrujlok)

Geithroon is a postcard-perfect Dutch village that is often called the "Venic of the North." The primary mode of transport in this village is by boat or bicycle. Cars are not allowed within the heart of the village, so visitors glide along peaceful canals, cross charming wooden bridges, and stroll past centuries-old thatched-roof cottages. The absence of cars makes it a place with fresh air and remarkably serene environment. Giethoorn’s tranquillity is perfect for those looking to slow down and immerse themselves in nature. You can rent a whisper boat, explore cosy cafés, and visit small museums showcasing the village’s history. The village blooms with vibrant flowers during summer and spring, while winter transforms it into a snowy wonderland. It’s an ideal destination for photographers, and couples.

2. Mackinac Island, USA

(Image Source: Twitter/@BettBals)
(Image Source: Twitter/@BettBals)

Located on Lake Huron in Michigan, Mackinac Island has banned cars for over a century. The only ways to get around are by horse-drawn carriage, bicycle, or on foot. This ban preserves its charming Victorian-era atmosphere, complete with pastel-coloured buildings, historic inns, and waterfront views. The fudge shops, stunning sunsets, and scenic 8.2 ml road that circles the perimeter are some of the things that makes Mackinac Island so famous. Mackinac Island also offers beautiful hiking trails, historical landmarks like Fort Mackinac, and water activities in the summer. The ban on cars not only protects the environment but also creates an unhurried, nostalgic travel experience.

3. Zermatt, Switzerland

(Image Source: Twitter/@HikingSchweiz)
(Image Source: Twitter/@HikingSchweiz)

Nestled in the Swiss Apls, Zermatt is a world-class ski destination. It is the gateway to the Matterhorn. Cars are strictly prohibited to preserve its pristine environment. Instead, electric taxis, horse-drawn sleighs, and cable cars transport visitors. Zermatt offers skiing and snowboarding in winter, hiking and moutain biking in summer, and panoramic views all year round. Its charming streets are lined with cosy chalets, boutique shops, and gourmet restaurants serving Swiss fondue. The fresh alpine air and peaceful atmosphere make it a haven for nature lovers. The fresh alpine air and peaceful atmosphere of this place in Switzerland, makes it a haven. The lack of traffic also means uninterrupted views of the Matterhorn from almost anywhere in the village

4. Lamu Island, Kenya

(Image Source: Twitter/@AfricaViewFacts)
(Image Source: Twitter/@AfricaViewFacts)

Lamu island on Kenya's coast is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is a blend of wahili culture, sandy streets, and stunning seafront views, all without cars. Visitors can enjoy dhow sailing trips, explore the old town’s history, or simply relax on pristine beaches. Lamu’s car-free lifestyle not only preserves its authenticity but also offers a cultural immersion you won’t find elsewhere. The soundscape here is made up of ocean waves and occasional bay of a donkey.

5. Majuli, India

(Image Source: Twitter/@IndiaAesthetica)
(Image Source: Twitter/@IndiaAesthetica)

Majuli is the world's largest river island on the Brahmaputra River. It is a serene gem where cars are rare and motor traffic is minimal. Most people travel on foot, by bicycle, or using small boats. The absence of heavy vehicles helps protect Majuli’s fragile ecosystem and maintain its peaceful way of life. This island is famous for its vibrant Assamese culture, ancient Vaishnavite monasteries, traditional mask-making, and lush landscapes. The quiet, car-free environment makes it perfect for eco-conscious travellers.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani specialises in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. When she is not at her desk, she can be found whipping up a delicious cake!
Read
Published at : 10 Aug 2025 11:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Car-free Travel Destinations No Cars Allowed Places
Read more
