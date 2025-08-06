If you're someone who loves thrill, nature, and the idea of floating above majestic landscapes, ropeways rides in India offer just the right mix. From soaring above snowy peaks in the north to gliding past serene temples and waterfalls in the south, India's ropeways are more than just a ride. Whether you're an adventure enthusiast or simply looking to soak in panoramic views without a strenuous trek, these ropeway rides are bucket-list worthy.

Here are six of the most iconic ones you must try at least once.

ALSO READ: Top 6 Indian Beaches For The Ultimate Tropical Escape

1. Gulmarg Gondola, Jammu And Kashmir

(Image Source: Twitter/@FatimaDar_jk)

One of Asia's highest and longest cable car projects, the Gulmarg Gondola provides a magical experience. It takes you from the town of Gulmarg to Apharwat Peak in two stages, first to Kongdori and then higher up to the snow-covered meadows, and then the mighty Himalayas. During the winter months, the white landscape sparkles and during summer, it turns into a lush green velvet. Tourists can enjoy skiing, snowboarding, or simply sightseeing here. This ropeway offers an unmissable high-altitude adventure. To capture the stunning and misty shots, it's recommended to visit early in order avoid the crowds.

2. Auli Ropeway, Uttarakhand

(Image Source: Twitter/@ineilpatil)

Connecting Joshimath to the ski resort of Auli, this ropeway is one of the longest in India. It covers a distance of near 4.15 kilometres. As the cable car glides above the oak forests and snowy ridges, tourists can get breathtaking views of the Nanda Devi and Trishul peaks. Auli is known for its is snowy landscape, making it a winter wonderland. The ropeway here is equally rewarding during the summer season, when the slope turns green and wildflowers bloom. The cabin can accommodate about 25 people and it offers a comfortable ride with huge glass windows for unobstructed views.

3. Mansa Devi Temple, Uttarakhand

(Image Source: Twitter/@AarconInfra)

This ropeway ride in Haridwar is more spiritual than adventurous, but no less scenic. It takes pilgrims and tourists from Haridwar to the Mansa Devi Temple that is perched on the Bilwa Parvat. The ride is short but gives an amazing bird's eye view of the holy city, the Ganga River, and the Shivalik hills in the background. The best to take this ropeway ride is when the coty glows in golden hues, during the sunrise or sunset. This stunning ropeway ride in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, offers a serene experience that blends devotion with natural beauty. Due to this, the ropeway has become a major tourist attraction of the state.

4. Rajgir Ropeway, Bihar

(Image Source: Twitter/@visitindia012)

Rajgir Ropeway is one of the oldest and the most unique ropeways in India. It takes you to the top of Ratnagiri Hill where the Vishwa Shanti Stupa stands tall. This ropeway ride is different from the modern cable cars, as it offers open single-seat chairs, making it feel like a true adventure. During the ride, you get surrounded by forested hills and ancient ruins that make this not only a scenic experience but also a historic journey as well. Once you reach the top, you'll get to see the sweeping landscapes of Rajgir town and beyond. Don't forget to explore the Japanese Peace Pagoda and enjoy a peaceful walk around the summit.

5. Guwahati Ropeway, Assam

(Image Source: Twitter/@himantabiswa)

The Guwahati Ropeway is India’s longest river ropeway. It an absolute must for anyone visiting Assam. Spanning nearly 2 kilometres, this cable car connects the northern and southern banks of Guwahati. It offers aerial views of the Brahmaputra River, Umananda Island, and the city skyline. The ride lasts for about 7 minutes one-way, but the experience lingers much longer. Besides its scenic appeal, the ropeway also provides quick connectivity and is a marvel of modern engineering in the Northeast. The scenic ropeway of Assam simply explores the charm of the region while offering peaceful yet thrilling experiences.

6. Jatayu Earth's Center Ropeway, Kerala

(Image Source: Twitter/@KeralaTourism)

The Jatayu Earth's Center in Kerala is a tribute to the mighty bird from Ramayan. Not only this, it's also home to one of India's most unique ropeway experiences. The ropeway here takes you to the top of the Jatayu Rock Hill, where the world’s largest bird sculpture sits, telling tales of bravery and sacrifice. At the summit, apart from the iconic sculpture, you’ll find an adventure park, a mini theater, and even Ayurvedic wellness centers. The Swiss-made cable car system offers a smooth, scenic ride across Kerala’s lush landscapes and rocky terrains. Ideal for both mythology buffs and thrill-seekers, this ropeway is a perfect blend of storytelling, technology, and eco-tourism