Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







India comes alive in January with vibrant skies, colourful kites, and festive cheer during Makar Sankranti. For budget travellers looking for a fun-filled experience without burning a hole in their pockets, the country offers some of the most spectacular kite festivals. From Gujarat’s grand Uttarayan to Udaipur’s picturesque rooftop displays, these festivals combine culture, tradition, and entertainment, giving you memories for a lifetime.

Let’s explore the best kite festivals across India this season.

ALSO READ: ABP Live Budget Traveller: 8 Stunning Getaways Near Mumbai You Can Explore Under ₹8,000

1. Ahmedabad



(Image Source: PTI)

Ahmedabad transforms into a city of flying colours every year during Uttarayan, Gujarat's iconic kite festival. Celebrated from 12th to 14th January 2026, the Sabarmati Riverfront becomes the epicentre of festivities, while rooftops across the city are alive with kites from sunrise to sunset. This festival marks the transition of winter to summer in the Hindu calendar and coincides with Makar Sankranti. The event is famous for its vibrant kite battles, where locals and visitors compete to cut each other’s kites. Apart from kite flying, visitors can enjoy street food stalls, cultural performances, and kite-making workshops. Other locations like Rajkot, Surat, Dholavira, Shivrajpur, Statue of Unity, Ektanagar, and Vadnagar host preliminary celebrations, making Gujarat a must-visit destination for kite enthusiasts.

2. Jodhpur

(Image Source: Twitter/@Capertravel)

Jodhpur’s International Desert Kite Festival adds a royal twist to the kite-flying experience. Held at the Polo Grounds from 12th to 14th January, the festival attracts kite fliers from across the globe. The Fighter Kite Competition and Display Kite Competition are the highlights, with final rounds at the majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace. Spectators are treated to helicopters releasing kites from above, while children and locals launch balloons in unison, creating a kaleidoscope of colour across the desert skies. The festival also offers a glimpse of Rajasthani culture with folk music, traditional dance performances, and local handicrafts.

3. Delhi

(Image Source: Facebook/Delhi Tourism)

The Delhi Kite Festival, or Patang Utsav, organised by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), runs from 16th to 18th January 2026 at Baansera Park near Sarai Kale Khan. This festival celebrates Makar Sankranti with a mix of traditional and modern kite-flying events. Attendees can enjoy colourful kite displays, workshops on kite-making, and competitions for both amateurs and experts. Beyond kites, there are cultural performances, exhibitions about kite history, live music, and an array of food stalls to explore. The floodplains of the Yamuna provide a perfect open space for families to relax while participating in the festivities. Patang Utsav also encourages community engagement, where locals and tourists come together to celebrate Indian traditions.

4. Hyderabad

(Image Source: Twitter/@HiHyderabad)

Hyderabad’s International Kite and Sweet Festival 2026, held at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad from 13th to 15th January, combines the joy of kite flying with culinary delights. Entry is free, making it perfect for budget travellers. The festival features international kite displays, cultural performances depicting Makar Sankranti traditions, exhibitions of Telangana art, handicrafts, and local cuisines. A unique highlight is the International Sweet Festival, where women from various countries showcase homemade sweets. Visitors can also participate in kite competitions, workshops, and family-friendly activities from 9 AM to 11 PM, ensuring a full day of entertainment.

5. Udaipur

(Image Source: Facebook/Enriching Journey of India)

Udaipur, the city of lakes, provides one of the most picturesque settings for kite festivals in India. During Makar Sankranti, rooftops across the City Palace and surrounding heritage sites become buzzing hubs of kite flying. The festival combines scenic beauty with traditional culture, offering live folk music, Dhol and Nagma performances, cultural displays, and kite competitions. The serene lakes mirror the colourful kites soaring above, creating unforgettable photographic opportunities. Families and tourists can engage in kite flying workshops, cultural activities, and food tastings, making it ideal for all age groups.