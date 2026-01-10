ABP Live Budget Traveller: 8 Stunning Getaways Near Mumbai You Can Explore Under ₹8,000

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Mumbai’s fast-paced life often leaves us craving an escape, but not everyone wants to empty their wallet to find peace. That’s where ABP Live Budget Traveller steps in. Whether you’re a college student, a working professional, or a spontaneous explorer, these handpicked destinations prove that unforgettable trips don’t have to be expensive. With smart planning, public transport, budget stays and local food, each of these scenic getaways can be comfortably explored under ₹8,000, making them perfect for quick rejuvenation without financial stress. Pack light, travel smart and let the adventure begin.

ALSO READ: ABP Live Budget Traveller: How To Explore Udaipur In Under ₹10,000 Without Missing The Magic

1. Matheran



(Image Source: Twitter/@IndiaAesthetica)

Matheran is the ultimate pocket-friendly hill station escape. Located just 80 km from Mumbai, it remains refreshingly untouched due to its strict no-vehicle policy. Reaching Matheran via local train and toy train ride costs next to nothing, instantly cutting travel expenses. Budget guesthouses start as low as ₹600–₹800 per night, making overnight stays extremely affordable. The real charm lies in slow living, walking through red soil trails, watching mist roll over viewpoints like Panorama Point and Echo Point. You can explore waterfalls, forest trails, colonial-era structures, and sunset points without spending more than ₹200–₹300 on entry fees and snacks.

2. Alibaug

(Image Source: Twitter/@1401oliver)

Alibaug remains Mumbai’s most reliable budget beach destination. Reachable by ferry from Gateway of India or by local bus, transport remains extremely economical. Shared autos and rental scooters make internal travel dirt cheap. Beachside homestays start from ₹700–₹1,000 per night. Spend your days strolling along Alibaug Beach, Kihim Beach and Nagaon Beach, visiting Kolaba Fort, or simply enjoying fresh seafood thalis that cost less than ₹200. Sunsets here feel cinematic, and the laid-back vibe allows you to relax without spending much. A full two-day trip with food, stay and travel can easily be completed under ₹7,000.

3. Lonavala

(Image Source: Twitter/@QDrop2450)

Lonavala is the budget traveller’s dream, especially during monsoon. Local trains from Mumbai cost almost nothing, and budget hostels and guesthouses offer stays from ₹500–₹900. The real experiences, Bhushi Dam, Lion’s Point, Rajmachi Fort trek, Karla Caves, are either free or require minimal entry charges. Street food like corn, vada pav, maggi, and chikki keeps food costs low while delivering unforgettable flavours. Whether you’re a trekker, photographer, couple, or solo explorer, Lonavala offers unbeatable value for money under ₹8,000.

4. Bhandardara

(Image Source: Twitter/@bombaynomad)

Bhandardara feels like a hidden paradise. Local trains + shared jeeps keep transport costs low. Village homestays provide warm hospitality at ₹600–₹900 per night. Arthur Lake, Wilson Dam, Randha Falls, and endless stargazing make this destination magical without burning cash. Food is simple, local and inexpensive. The lack of commercialisation means fewer temptations to overspend, perfect for travellers seeking peace, nature, and clarity under budget.

5. Igatpuri

(Image Source: Twitter/@JenJonHolidays)

Igatpuri blends spiritual calm with scenic beauty. Trains from Mumbai are affordable, and budget lodges are plentiful. Tringalwadi Fort trek, Vipassana Centre surroundings, Ashoka waterfalls and lush valleys create postcard-worthy moments. Local dhabas serve hearty meals under ₹150. With slow-paced days and soulful nights, Igatpuri rejuvenates both body and mind under ₹8,000.

6. Jawhar

(Image Source: Pinterest/nadgeik123)

Jawhar is one of Maharashtra’s most underrated hill retreats and a true paradise for budget travellers who crave culture, calm and connection with nature. The heart of Jawhar lies in its tribal heritage. The region is home to the Warli tribe, whose ancient art form decorates homes, village walls and handicraft shops across the town. Wandering through these villages feels like stepping into a living museum of culture, rhythm and colour. Nature lovers are equally rewarded. The majestic Dabhosa Waterfall, one of Maharashtra’s highest waterfalls, becomes thunderous during monsoon and remains enchanting even in winter. Jai Vilas Palace, perched on a cliff, offers sweeping valley views that look especially magical at sunset when the sky turns golden and the forests glow below.

7. Panchgani

(Image Source: Pinterest/bhukhhad)

Panchgani proves that you don’t need a luxury budget to enjoy a postcard-perfect hill escape. The town’s beauty unfolds slowly. Start your mornings at Sydney Point or Parsi Point, where clouds drift lazily over the Krishna Valley and the rising sun paints the hills gold. Spend afternoons wandering across Table Land, Asia’s second-largest volcanic plateau, where cool winds, horse rides and wide-open spaces make every moment feel cinematic. A visit to Mapro Garden is almost mandatory. Seasonal strawberry farms add extra magic, especially from December to March, when you can pick fresh berries for just a few rupees and enjoy them with cream and sugar while overlooking the hills.

8. Murud

(Image Source: bonvacations)

Murud is where the Arabian Sea meets living history, and somehow, it does so without draining your wallet. Located roughly 165 km from Mumbai, this peaceful coastal town in Raigad district delivers the perfect blend of beach calm, cultural depth and budget-friendly travel. The soul of Murud lies in its crown jewel, Murud-Janjira Fort, the mighty sea fortress standing undefeated for centuries. A short boat ride from the jetty takes you to this architectural marvel, where massive stone walls rise straight out of the water, whispering stories of warriors, rulers and naval battles. As evening falls, Murud’s shoreline glows with soft twilight, fishing boats flicker in the distance, and the sound of the sea becomes your only background music.