Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleThe Power Of Plant-Based Eating For Better Gut And Mental Health

The Power Of Plant-Based Eating For Better Gut And Mental Health

Unlike heavily processed foods, plant-based meals offer pure, wholesome nourishment that strengthens both the body and the mind.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 04:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

(By Ms. Alma Chopra)

Plant-based eating is one of the most natural and effective ways to maintain overall well-being. Rooted in foods derived from nature, grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds, this diet provides essential nutrients while keeping harmful additives and preservatives at bay. Unlike heavily processed foods, plant-based meals offer pure, wholesome nourishment that strengthens both the body and the mind.

ALSO READ: Diabetes And Stroke: How Blood Sugar Spikes Affect Your Brain

The Gut: The Foundation Of Good Health

A diet rich in plant-based foods is high in fiber, which plays a key role in improving gut health. A healthy gut supports better digestion, enhances immunity, and ensures your body absorbs nutrients efficiently. Since the gut is closely connected to the brain through the gut-brain axis, maintaining digestive health also contributes to mental clarity and emotional balance.

The Gut-Brain Connection

Research suggests that eating more plant-based meals can help reduce anxiety, lower stress levels, and promote a sense of calm. This happens because when the gut functions well, it sends positive signals to the brain, leading to improved mental focus, mood stability, and cognitive performance. In essence, a sound gut truly fosters a sound mind.

A Growing Movement Toward Conscious Eating

In recent years, more people have been turning vegan or embracing plant-forward lifestyles. They’re witnessing tangible improvements in energy levels, mood, and overall health. 

Eat With Intention, Live With Balance

So, the next time you prepare a meal, look at your plate as more than just food. Think of it as nourishment for your mind and body, a conscious step toward a healthier, balanced lifestyle. Fill your plate with greens, grains, and goodness, and experience how nature can heal and energize you from within.

Ms. Alma Chopra is a renowned motivational speaker, disability rights activist and life coach.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 04:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Plant Based Diet Plant-based Food Gut And Mental Health
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Not Only Firecrackers But...': BJP Blames AAP-Ruled Punjab As Toxic Haze Shrouds Delhi After Diwali
'Not Only Firecrackers...': BJP Blames AAP As Toxic Haze Shrouds Delhi After Diwali
India
‘Right To Burn Crackers Over Right To Breathe’: Amitabh Kant Slams SC Over Delhi Pollution
‘Right To Burn Crackers Over Right To Breathe’: Amitabh Kant Slams SC Over Delhi Pollution
Cricket
BCCI To Approach ICC After No Response From ACC Chief On Asia Cup Trophy Handover
BCCI To Approach ICC After No Response From ACC Chief On Asia Cup Trophy Handover
Cities
As Delhi Wakes Up To 'Hazardous' Air, Here's How To Survive Post-Diwali Smog
As Delhi Wakes Up To 'Hazardous' Air, Here's How To Survive Post-Diwali Smog
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget