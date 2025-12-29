Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
The Basic Mantra Of Fitness! How Does Baba Ramdev Stay Fit At 59? Know His Daily Routine

The Basic Mantra Of Fitness! How Does Baba Ramdev Stay Fit At 59? Know His Daily Routine

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev says that by waking up during Brahma Muhurta, practising yoga and meditation, and following a sattvic diet, one can remain healthy.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 01:58 PM (IST)

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has today become a global icon of fitness and Ayurveda. Even at the age of 59, his agility and energy surpass that of many young people. Recently, during an event, he spoke in detail about his health, success, and daily routine. He explained how anyone can free themselves from serious illnesses by adopting a simple lifestyle and practising yoga.

The Importance of Waking Up During Brahma Muhurta
Baba Ramdev begins his day during Brahma Muhurta (between 3 and 4 a.m.). He believes that waking up early in the morning provides fresh energy to both the body and the mind. After waking up, he first bows to Mother Earth and his gurus, and then drinks lukewarm water, which helps cleanse the stomach and detoxify the body.

Yoga and Meditation: The Foundation of the Day
The most important part of Baba Ramdev’s daily routine is yoga and meditation. He says that he practices meditation for one hour every day, which is essential for mental peace and relief from stress. After this, he regularly practices yogic exercises such as Kapalbhati, Anulom-Vilom, and Surya Namaskar. According to him, yoga not only makes the body flexible but also protects from chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and heart ailments.

Sattvic and Natural Diet
When it comes to food, Baba Ramdev is a strong supporter of a sattvic diet. He includes only fresh fruits, green vegetables, and food items obtained from natural sources in his diet. He has clearly stated that junk food is like poison for the body. A vegetarian diet helps maintain the balance of the body’s three main doshas—Vata, Pitta, and Kapha—keeping illnesses at bay.

Baba Ramdev’s message is clear: if you want to stay healthy, return to nature. Ayurveda, regular yoga, and a disciplined diet are the keys to a long and disease-free life. By adopting these habits, not only can the body be kept healthy, but mental clarity and success can also be achieved.

ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
Published at : 29 Dec 2025 01:58 PM (IST)
