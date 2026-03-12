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Energy drinks and soft drinks have become a regular part of daily life for many people. People usually consider these drinks to be safe because they drink soda with lunch and consume energy drinks for work at night. The kidneys undergo silent damage from excessive drink consumption which occurs throughout the day because of excessive drink intake.

The kidneys perform essential functions by eliminating waste materials and controlling bodily fluids while preserving vital body minerals. Our drinking choices shape the operational performance of these vital organs. The daily consumption of sugary processed drinks results in extra burden for the kidneys to handle.

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Hidden Sugar And Its Impact On Kidneys

Soft drinks and many energy drinks contain large amounts of added sugar. People who eat high sugar diets face an increased chance of developing obesity and diabetes and high blood pressure which are three primary health conditions that lead to kidney disease.

Excess sugar intake increases body uric acid levels which results in two medical conditions that damage kidneys and cause kidney stones. The consumption of sugary drinks develops into a daily pattern which damages kidney functions over time while the initial damage remains unnoticeable.

People who drink multiple cans of soda daily may unknowingly increase their long-term risk of chronic kidney problems. People can significantly decrease their risk of developing kidney problems through drinking water and natural beverages instead of sodas.

High Caffeine And Dehydration Risks

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Energy drinks contain extremely high amounts of caffeine together with other stimulant substances. Most people can consume moderate caffeine amounts without any health issues but when they take too much caffeine their bodies will experience dehydration and faster heartbeats and elevated blood pressure.

Dehydration reduces the kidney's ability to operate properly because it decreases the blood flow that reaches the organs. The kidneys face extra pressure when people frequently consume energy drinks which they mix with insufficient water.

Energy drinks contain high sodium content which leads to fluid balance problems and results in heightened blood pressure.

Healthier Choices And Moderation

Healthy people can drink soft drinks and energy drinks without facing health problems when they consume these beverages. The problem begins when people start drinking these beverages every day because they choose them instead of drinking healthy beverages such as water and coconut water and fresh juices.

People can protect their kidney function by drinking enough water and avoiding sugary drinks and eating a healthy diet. People who have diabetes or high blood pressure or existing kidney problems must be especially careful about their beverage consumption.

People can protect their kidney health by making small changes to their daily routines which will have lasting effects. People who choose their beverages carefully can maintain their kidney health and proper kidney function through this practice.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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