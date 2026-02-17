Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighted In Saudi Arabia, Here's When Holy Month Will Commence In India

Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighted In Saudi Arabia, Here's When Holy Month Will Commence In India

Typically, Gulf nations announce the beginning of Ramadan a day before India, in line with regional moon sighting traditions.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 08:57 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar (Hijri), has been marked by crescent moon sightings in parts of the Gulf, signalling the beginning of the holy month in the region. The observance, also known as Ramzan, Ramzaan or Ramazan, begins with the sighting of the “Hilal” (crescent moon) and ushers in a period of fasting, prayer and reflection for Muslims worldwide.

Moon Sighting Timeline

The crescent moon was expected to be visible in Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE on Tuesday, February 17, at around 6:20 PM local time. In India, the Hilal is anticipated to be sighted on Wednesday, February 18, between 6:15 PM and 6:45 PM, which would determine the start of Ramadan in the country.

Typically, Gulf nations announce the beginning of Ramadan a day before India, in line with regional moon sighting traditions.

Announcements From Other Countries

In the Philippines, the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) declared that Ramadan will begin on February 19 after confirming that the crescent moon was not sighted. In its official statement, the Commission said:

“As the national government agency tasked with providing accurate information regarding the concerns and welfare of Muslim Filipinos…hereby announces that, based on the results of the moon sighting activities conducted by the NCMF, in coordination with the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Darul Ifta and various Ulama groups, as well as the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the Moon (Hilal) was not sighted.”

Oman has also announced February 19 as the first day of Ramadan after the crescent was not sighted in accordance with its traditional lunar observation process.

Iranian authorities are expected to make their announcement following lunar observations, with Ramadan likely to commence on either Thursday, February 19, or Friday, February 20.

Meanwhile, the skies over Tumair are under close observation, with the Ramadan 1447 crescent moon being monitored.

Preparations Underway

As the holy month approaches, authorities in Ras Al Khaimah have stepped up security and traffic patrols around places of worship and markets. Measures include strict action against begging, public awareness initiatives and round-the-clock emergency preparedness to ensure community safety.

In India, preparations are visible in markets such as Srinagar, where shopkeepers are stocking dates and dry fruits. Vendors are arranging their goods in anticipation of increased footfall as families prepare for the month of fasting.

With the sighting announcements unfolding across regions, communities are awaiting confirmation of the first day of Ramadan 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does Ramadan begin?

Ramadan begins with the sighting of the crescent moon (Hilal). The exact start date varies by region due to different moon sighting times and traditions.

How is the start of Ramadan determined?

The start of Ramadan is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon (Hilal). This is a traditional lunar observation process.

Are there preparations underway for Ramadan?

Yes, authorities are stepping up security and traffic patrols. Markets are also stocking up on goods like dates and dry fruits in anticipation.

Which countries have announced the start of Ramadan?

Some Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE expected to start around February 17. The Philippines and Oman announced February 19, and Iran is expected to announce soon.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 17 Feb 2026 08:57 PM (IST)
Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighted In Saudi Arabia
