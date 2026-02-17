Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighted In Saudi Arabia, Here's When Holy Month Will Commence In India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar (Hijri), has been marked by crescent moon sightings in parts of the Gulf, signalling the beginning of the holy month in the region. The observance, also known as Ramzan, Ramzaan or Ramazan, begins with the sighting of the “Hilal” (crescent moon) and ushers in a period of fasting, prayer and reflection for Muslims worldwide.

Moon Sighting Timeline

The crescent moon was expected to be visible in Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE on Tuesday, February 17, at around 6:20 PM local time. In India, the Hilal is anticipated to be sighted on Wednesday, February 18, between 6:15 PM and 6:45 PM, which would determine the start of Ramadan in the country.

Typically, Gulf nations announce the beginning of Ramadan a day before India, in line with regional moon sighting traditions.

Announcements From Other Countries

In the Philippines, the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) declared that Ramadan will begin on February 19 after confirming that the crescent moon was not sighted. In its official statement, the Commission said:

“As the national government agency tasked with providing accurate information regarding the concerns and welfare of Muslim Filipinos…hereby announces that, based on the results of the moon sighting activities conducted by the NCMF, in coordination with the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Darul Ifta and various Ulama groups, as well as the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the Moon (Hilal) was not sighted.”

Oman has also announced February 19 as the first day of Ramadan after the crescent was not sighted in accordance with its traditional lunar observation process.

Iranian authorities are expected to make their announcement following lunar observations, with Ramadan likely to commence on either Thursday, February 19, or Friday, February 20.

Meanwhile, the skies over Tumair are under close observation, with the Ramadan 1447 crescent moon being monitored.

Preparations Underway

As the holy month approaches, authorities in Ras Al Khaimah have stepped up security and traffic patrols around places of worship and markets. Measures include strict action against begging, public awareness initiatives and round-the-clock emergency preparedness to ensure community safety.

In India, preparations are visible in markets such as Srinagar, where shopkeepers are stocking dates and dry fruits. Vendors are arranging their goods in anticipation of increased footfall as families prepare for the month of fasting.

With the sighting announcements unfolding across regions, communities are awaiting confirmation of the first day of Ramadan 2026.