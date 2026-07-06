Pet First | Ticks On Dogs? Follow These Safe Removal Steps And Avoid These Common Mistakes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Warm, humid weather makes dogs vulnerable to ticks and fleas.

Remove ticks with tweezers, pulling steadily without twisting.

Avoid unsafe removal methods; monitor dog, consult veterinarian.

Warm, humid weather creates the perfect conditions for ticks and fleas to thrive, making this the time of year when dogs are most vulnerable to these tiny parasites. Whether your pet enjoys walks in the park, backyard playtime, or outdoor adventures, it's easy for ticks to latch onto their fur. While these pests can cause itching and skin irritation, they may also spread serious tick-borne illnesses, making regular inspections and prompt removal an essential part of pet care. If you notice a tick attached to your dog's skin, removing it the right way is important. Incorrect techniques can leave parts of the tick behind or increase the risk of infection. Here's everything you need to know about safely removing a tick at home, recognising warning signs, and preventing future infestations.

Why Ticks Thrive During Warm And Humid Weather

Ticks flourish in warm, moist environments and are commonly found in tall grass, gardens, wooded areas, hiking trails, and even neighbourhood parks. They attach themselves to passing animals, feed on their blood, and then detach to continue their life cycle. Fleas also multiply rapidly under similar conditions, making seasonal parasite control especially important. Dogs that spend more time outdoors, regularly visit parks, or interact with other animals have a greater chance of picking up ticks and fleas. Ticks usually hide in areas where the skin is thinner or covered by dense fur. Check your dog carefully around:

Inside and behind the ears

Neck and collar area

Between the toes

Under the front legs and armpits

Around the eyes

Base of the tail

Groin area

A tick often appears as a small brown, black, or grey bump firmly attached to the skin. Once it has fed, it becomes larger and easier to spot.

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Step-By-Step Guide to Safe Tick Removal

If you find a tick on your dog, stay calm and remove it carefully. Before you begin, gather a pair of fine-tipped tweezers or a tick-removal tool, disposable gloves, an antiseptic solution, cotton or gauze, and a small sealed container filled with rubbing alcohol or a zip-lock bag. Keep your dog relaxed throughout the process. If possible, ask someone to gently comfort and hold your pet to prevent sudden movements. Using the tweezers, grip the tick as close to your dog's skin as possible by its head or mouthparts rather than its swollen body. Pull it upward slowly and steadily without twisting, jerking, or squeezing it. This reduces the chance of leaving mouthparts embedded in the skin. Once the tick has been removed, clean the bite area thoroughly with an antiseptic and wash your hands, even if you wore gloves. Dispose of the tick safely by placing it in rubbing alcohol or sealing it inside a container or plastic bag before throwing it away. Never crush a tick with your fingers.

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Common Mistakes To Avoid And When To Call A Vet

Several popular home remedies can actually make the situation worse and should be avoided. Never burn the tick with a match or lighter. Avoid applying petroleum jelly, nail polish, essential oils, or similar substances in an attempt to force it to detach. Do not squeeze or crush the tick while it is still attached, and never yank it out forcefully. These methods can stress the tick, causing it to release more saliva into the bite, which may increase the risk of disease transmission. After removing the tick, continue monitoring your dog over the next few days. Contact your veterinarian if you notice symptoms such as fever, loss of appetite, unusual tiredness, swollen joints, limping, persistent redness around the bite site, or any sudden changes in behaviour. Although ticks are tiny, they can have a significant impact on your dog's health. Regular grooming, routine tick checks after outdoor activities, year-round parasite prevention, and timely veterinary care can greatly reduce the risk of tick- and flea-related illnesses, helping your furry companion stay healthy, active, and comfortable throughout the season.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.