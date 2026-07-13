Pet First | 6 Monsoon Safety Tips Every Dog And Cat Parent Should Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Monsoon poses pet health risks; ensure proper drying and grooming.

Guard against parasites, contaminated water; provide fresh drinking water.

Prioritize pet nutrition, exercise, and routine veterinary health checks.

The monsoon may bring relief from the summer heat, but it also creates new challenges for pet parents. Damp weather, muddy walks, increased humidity, and the rise of parasites can affect the health and comfort of both dogs and cats. During this season, pets are more prone to skin infections, digestive issues, tick infestations, and waterborne illnesses. A few simple precautions can go a long way in keeping your furry companion safe, healthy, and happy throughout the rainy months. Here are six essential monsoon care tips that every pet parent should follow.

Keep Your Pet Dry And Groomed

Moisture trapped in your pet's fur can lead to fungal infections, hot spots, and unpleasant odours. After every walk or outdoor adventure, gently wipe your dog's paws, belly, and coat with a clean towel. If your pet gets drenched in the rain, dry them thoroughly, paying special attention to areas between the toes and under the ears. Regular brushing also helps remove dirt, loose fur, and moisture while keeping the coat healthy. For long-haired breeds, trimming excess fur around the paws can prevent mud from collecting.

ALSO READ | ABP Live Pet First | 10 Warning Signs That Require Immediate Veterinary Attention

Protect Against Ticks, Fleas, And Contaminated Water

The rainy season creates ideal conditions for ticks, fleas, and mosquitoes to thrive. Speak to your veterinarian about suitable tick and flea preventives and check your pet's coat regularly after outdoor walks. Avoid letting your pet drink from puddles or stagnant water, as these may contain harmful bacteria or parasites that can cause stomach infections. Always provide clean, fresh drinking water at home and carry water during longer outings. Keep your pet's bedding, feeding bowls, and living area clean and dry to minimise the risk of infection.

ALSO READ | ABP Live Pet First | 5 Veterinarian Tips To Keep Your Senior Pet Healthy As They Age

Focus On Nutrition, Exercise, And Regular Health Checks

A balanced diet plays an important role in supporting your pet's immune system during the monsoon. Feed fresh, hygienically prepared food and avoid leaving wet food out for long periods, as it can spoil quickly in humid weather. Although heavy rain may reduce outdoor time, ensure your pet gets enough physical activity through indoor games, training sessions, or puzzle toys to prevent boredom. Watch for warning signs such as excessive scratching, hair loss, vomiting, diarrhoea, or loss of appetite, and consult a veterinarian promptly if these symptoms persist. With a little extra care and attention, the monsoon can be just as enjoyable for pets as it is for their families. Keeping your dog or cat clean, protected from parasites, well-fed, and mentally active will help them stay healthy throughout the season. Small daily habits can make a big difference in ensuring your four-legged companion enjoys a safe, comfortable, and happy rainy season.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]