India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsLifestylePet First | 6 Monsoon Safety Tips Every Dog And Cat Parent Should Know

Pet First | 6 Monsoon Safety Tips Every Dog And Cat Parent Should Know

Pet First | Discover six essential monsoon safety tips to protect your dog or cat from ticks, infections, digestive issues and other rainy season health risks while keeping them healthy and happy.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Monsoon poses pet health risks; ensure proper drying and grooming.
  • Guard against parasites, contaminated water; provide fresh drinking water.
  • Prioritize pet nutrition, exercise, and routine veterinary health checks.

The monsoon may bring relief from the summer heat, but it also creates new challenges for pet parents. Damp weather, muddy walks, increased humidity, and the rise of parasites can affect the health and comfort of both dogs and cats. During this season, pets are more prone to skin infections, digestive issues, tick infestations, and waterborne illnesses. A few simple precautions can go a long way in keeping your furry companion safe, healthy, and happy throughout the rainy months. Here are six essential monsoon care tips that every pet parent should follow.

Keep Your Pet Dry And Groomed

Moisture trapped in your pet's fur can lead to fungal infections, hot spots, and unpleasant odours. After every walk or outdoor adventure, gently wipe your dog's paws, belly, and coat with a clean towel. If your pet gets drenched in the rain, dry them thoroughly, paying special attention to areas between the toes and under the ears. Regular brushing also helps remove dirt, loose fur, and moisture while keeping the coat healthy. For long-haired breeds, trimming excess fur around the paws can prevent mud from collecting.

ALSO READ | ABP Live Pet First | 10 Warning Signs That Require Immediate Veterinary Attention

Protect Against Ticks, Fleas, And Contaminated Water

The rainy season creates ideal conditions for ticks, fleas, and mosquitoes to thrive. Speak to your veterinarian about suitable tick and flea preventives and check your pet's coat regularly after outdoor walks. Avoid letting your pet drink from puddles or stagnant water, as these may contain harmful bacteria or parasites that can cause stomach infections. Always provide clean, fresh drinking water at home and carry water during longer outings. Keep your pet's bedding, feeding bowls, and living area clean and dry to minimise the risk of infection.

ALSO READ | ABP Live Pet First | 5 Veterinarian Tips To Keep Your Senior Pet Healthy As They Age

Focus On Nutrition, Exercise, And Regular Health Checks

A balanced diet plays an important role in supporting your pet's immune system during the monsoon. Feed fresh, hygienically prepared food and avoid leaving wet food out for long periods, as it can spoil quickly in humid weather. Although heavy rain may reduce outdoor time, ensure your pet gets enough physical activity through indoor games, training sessions, or puzzle toys to prevent boredom. Watch for warning signs such as excessive scratching, hair loss, vomiting, diarrhoea, or loss of appetite, and consult a veterinarian promptly if these symptoms persist. With a little extra care and attention, the monsoon can be just as enjoyable for pets as it is for their families. Keeping your dog or cat clean, protected from parasites, well-fed, and mentally active will help them stay healthy throughout the season. Small daily habits can make a big difference in ensuring your four-legged companion enjoys a safe, comfortable, and happy rainy season.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]

Frequently Asked Questions

What nutrition and exercise adjustments are needed for pets in monsoon?

Feed fresh, hygienically prepared food and ensure indoor exercise if outdoor time is limited. Watch for signs like vomiting or loss of appetite, and consult a vet if needed.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
Read More
Published at : 13 Jul 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
ABP Live Pet First Monsoon Pet Care Dog Monsoon Safety Tips Cat Monsoon Care
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
Pet First | 6 Monsoon Safety Tips Every Dog And Cat Parent Should Know
Pet First | 6 Monsoon Safety Tips Every Dog And Cat Parent Should Know
Lifestyle
What Happens If You Spend 10 Minutes In The Morning Sun Every Day?
What Happens If You Spend 10 Minutes In The Morning Sun Every Day?
Lifestyle
Humidity Ruining Your Makeup? Try These Expert Tips For Long-Lasting Wear
Humidity Ruining Your Makeup? Try These Expert Tips For Long-Lasting Wear
Lifestyle
Monsoon Skincare Routine: 10 Expert-Backed Tips To Beat Humidity And Keep Skin Healthy
Monsoon Skincare Routine: 10 Expert-Backed Tips To Beat Humidity And Keep Skin Healthy
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Protests Against Pakistan Government Continue in PoK for 35th Day
Safety Alert: Birthday Banner Falls From Flyover Onto Bike on Thane Highway
Breaking News: Baba Ramdev's Hindu Rashtra Remarks Trigger Political Controversy
Breaking News: Nitesh Rane's Remarks on Aamir Khan's Marriage Spark Political Row
Breaking: Four Teenagers Drown in Yamuna River in Delhi's Alipur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget