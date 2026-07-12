Pet First | 6 Tips To Manage Excess Hair Shedding In Dogs During Monsoon

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Monsoon increases dog shedding; humidity, dampness cause concern.

Regular brushing, thorough drying prevent infections and fur spread.

Balanced diet, hydration, vet checks ensure healthy skin/coat.

The arrival of the monsoon brings welcome relief from the summer heat, but it can also create new challenges for pet parents. If you've noticed more dog hair on your sofa, clothes, or floors during the rainy season, you're not alone. Many dogs experience increased hair shedding during monsoon due to changes in humidity, reduced sunlight, damp skin, and seasonal coat changes. While a certain amount of shedding is completely normal, excessive hair loss can sometimes indicate poor grooming, skin infections, allergies, parasites, or nutritional deficiencies. The key is to understand what's normal and take simple steps to keep your dog's coat healthy throughout the season.

Brush Your Dog's Coat Regularly

Regular brushing is one of the easiest and most effective ways to control shedding. It helps remove loose fur before it spreads around your home, improves blood circulation, and distributes the skin's natural oils, keeping the coat healthy and shiny. Long-haired breeds may need daily brushing, while short-haired dogs can usually be brushed three to four times a week. Always choose a brush that's suitable for your dog's coat type to avoid skin irritation.

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Keep The Coat Clean And Dry

The rainy season increases moisture levels, creating the perfect environment for bacteria and fungal infections. If your dog gets wet during walks, dry the coat thoroughly with a clean towel, paying special attention to the paws, ears, belly, and skin folds. Avoid giving frequent baths unless necessary, as over-bathing can strip away natural oils and make shedding worse. Use a mild, pet-safe shampoo whenever bathing is required.

Feed A Balanced Diet And Ensure Proper Hydration

A healthy coat starts with good nutrition. Dogs need a balanced diet rich in high-quality protein, omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals to support healthy skin and reduce excessive shedding. Fresh drinking water is equally important. Even during cooler weather, dehydration can affect skin health and make the coat dry and brittle.

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Check For Skin Problems And Follow Healthy Habits

Persistent hair loss, itching, redness, dandruff, bald patches, or an unpleasant smell could be signs of an underlying skin problem rather than seasonal shedding. Fleas, ticks, fungal infections, and allergies are more common during the monsoon and should not be ignored. Along with regular veterinary check-ups, follow these simple habits to reduce shedding and protect your pet's skin:

Brush your dog's coat regularly.

Dry your dog completely after every walk in the rain.

Keep bedding, blankets, and toys clean and dry.

Maintain flea and tick prevention as advised by your veterinarian.

Feed a nutrient-rich diet that supports skin and coat health.

Visit a veterinarian if shedding becomes excessive or is accompanied by skin irritation.

With proper grooming, balanced nutrition, and timely care, most dogs can comfortably get through the monsoon without major coat problems. A little extra attention during the rainy season goes a long way in keeping your furry companion healthy, comfortable, and happy.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns