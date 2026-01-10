Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleNeelam Narayan Wins Miss Global India Divine – Gold Winner 2025

Neelam Narayan Wins Miss Global India Divine – Gold Winner 2025

Singer and performer Neelam Narayan crowned Miss Global India Divine – Gold Winner 2025 at the 27th Mumbai Global Awards Night in Mumbai.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 10 Jan 2026 11:53 AM (IST)

Renowned singer, actress, model, and live performer Neelam Narayan added another milestone to her multifaceted career after being crowned Miss Global India Divine – Gold Winner 2025. The prestigious honour was conferred at the 27th Mumbai Global Awards Night & Fashion Show, held on December 13, 2025, at Elite Hall in Andheri (West), Mumbai. The event brought together prominent figures from the entertainment, fashion, and cultural industries, making it a significant moment in Neelam’s professional journey.

A Show-Stopping Presence on the Ramp and Stage

Neelam Narayan emerged as one of the highlights of the evening with her commanding stage presence. During the fashion show segment, she impressed the audience and jury alike with a poised ramp walk that reflected confidence and elegance. Adding to the impact, Neelam also delivered a live singing performance, showcasing her musical prowess alongside her modelling skills.

Her ability to seamlessly blend performance, grace, and confidence left a lasting impression on attendees, reinforcing why she is considered a versatile and accomplished artist in the industry.

A Career Backed by Musical Excellence and Academic Achievement

Over the years, Neelam has built a strong reputation in the music world. She has shared the stage with legendary singers such as Sonu Nigam, Javed Ali, Udit Narayan, Mohammad Aziz, and Sudesh Bhosle. In addition to live performances, she has lent her voice to several Bollywood songs and music albums.

Neelam’s journey is also marked by her academic achievements. She holds an M.A. in Music, an M.Phil., PGDCA, and AMCA, reflecting a rare blend of artistic excellence and technical knowledge. This strong educational foundation has played a key role in shaping her disciplined and diverse career.

Awards, Recognition, and a Growing Legacy

The Miss Global India Divine – Gold Winner 2025 title adds to an already impressive list of accolades. Neelam has previously been honoured with the Akhand Bharat Gaurav Award and Miss Hindustani Ragate 2025, among several other recognitions. Her growing influence has also seen her being invited as a special guest, celebrity guest, chief guest, and VIP guest at numerous national-level events and award ceremonies.

Expressing her gratitude, Neelam thanked the event organisers Rajkumar Tiwari and Puneet Khare, acknowledging that such platforms play a vital role in giving artists opportunities to present their talent on a global stage.

Looking Ahead

Neelam Narayan’s journey continues to inspire many, highlighting how confidence, consistent effort, and a positive outlook can help turn aspirations into reality. With upcoming music albums, film projects, and social initiatives in the pipeline, she is set to further expand her artistic footprint while continuing to motivate audiences across the country.

Related Video

Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Reaches Parliament Ahead Of Budget Presentation Today | ABP News

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
Read
Published at : 10 Jan 2026 11:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Neelam Narayan Miss Global India Divine 2025 Mumbai Global Awards Neelam Narayan Singer
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
ISRO PSLV-C62 Mission Faces Anomaly During Stage 3 Of Launch, ISRO Analysing Data
ISRO PSLV-C62 Mission Faces Anomaly During Stage 3 Of Launch, ISRO Analysing Data
World
Were Indians Arrested During Iran Protests? Iranian Envoy Clarifies
Were Indians Arrested During Iran Protests? Iranian Envoy Clarifies
Jammu and Kashmir
Multiple Suspected Drone Intrusions Reported Near LoC, IB In J&K
Multiple Suspected Drone Intrusions Reported Near LoC, IB In J&K
India
'Hindutva Is Hinduism In Paranoia': Mani Shankar Aiyar's Comments Spark Row
'Hindutva Is Hinduism In Paranoia': Mani Shankar Aiyar's Comments Spark Row
Advertisement

Videos

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience
Breaking News: Bihar MLA and Singer Maithili Thakur Campaigns in Mumbai, Promises BMC Mayoral Win for Mahayuti
Special Coverage: PM Modi Reflects on Somnath Temple’s 1000-Year Legacy, Tribute to Sardar Patel and India’s Resilience
Uttarakhand News: Ankita Bhandari case: Bandh largely ineffective as traders step back, security tightened
Breaking News: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Pays Tribute to India’s Forgotten Heroes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget