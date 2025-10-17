International Sawfish Day 2025: 6 Interesting Facts About These Carpenter Sharks

October 17 is recognised as International Sawfish Day, a day dedicated to one of the ocean’s most unusual and fascinating residents, sawfish. With their long snouts lined like a saw, these striking creatures capture attention and curiosity wherever they roam. International Sawfish Day highlights their importance to healthy seas and serves as a call to action, not just for scientists, but for everyone, to notice, learn about, and care for these incredible water animals.

Here are some interesting facts about sawfish that you should know:

Sawfish Are Rays

Despite their shark-like shape, sawfish actually belong to the ray family. Unlike most rays, they have caudal fins, which they use to propel themselves through the water. Their bodies are flattened, but not as much as other rays like the eagle ray, giving them a distinctive profile. This unique combination of traits allows sawfish to navigate both shallow coastal waters and deeper regions with ease.

Five Different Species Of Sawfish

For years, marine biologists debated how many sawfish species existed. A consensus was finally reached in 2013, confirming five living species divided into two genera. These include the largetooth sawfish, smalltooth sawfish, dwarf sawfish, green sawfish, and narrow sawfish. While the narrow sawfish belongs to the genus Anoxypristis, the other four fall under the Pristis genus.

Sawfish Are Not Sawsharks Or Swordfish

Sawfish are often mistaken for sawsharks or swordfish, but these are entirely different species. Sawsharks inhabit much deeper waters and have extended rostrums, yet they are rarely encountered by humans. Swordfish also possess elongated head appendages, but unlike sawfish, these 'swords' lack teeth and are not flattened. Recognising these differences is crucial for understanding and protecting sawfish populations.

The Sawfish’s Saw

The most iconic feature of the sawfish is its 'saw,' which is an extension of the skull made of cartilage covered in skin. Each edge of the saw is lined with rostral teeth, giving it the characteristic saw-like appearance. The saw also houses sensory organs called ampullae of Lorenzini, enabling sawfish to detect the electric impulses of their prey. Remarkably, they use their saws both to swipe through schools of fish in open water and to pin prey against the seabed, demonstrating their clever hunting strategies.

Sawfish Are Among The World’s Largest Fish

Sawfish are among the ocean’s largest fish, with some species reaching impressive lengths. The largetooth, smalltooth, and green sawfish can grow up to six meters, with occasional reports of seven-meter specimens. The dwarf and narrow sawfish are smaller, averaging just over three meters. Their size, combined with their unique saw, makes them both awe-inspiring and vulnerable in the wild.

Sawfish In Freshwater

Some sawfish, particularly the largetooth sawfish, venture into freshwater environments. Sightings have been reported in places like Lake Nicaragua and over 830 miles up the Amazon River. Young largetooth sawfish spend their early years in freshwater habitats, whereas other species like the smalltooth, green, and dwarf sawfish prefer saltier waters. This adaptability plays a crucial role in their life cycle and survival.