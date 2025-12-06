(By Mr. Anil Gurnani)

Snacking no longer means empty calories. A quiet revolution has taken over Indian homes and snack aisles, driven by conscious, flavour-forward choices. Plant-powered options, such as chickpea puffs, jackfruit chips, and lentil crisps, offer a guilt-free crunch. Meanwhile, regional superfoods, makhana, ragi, and amaranth, are back in the spotlight for their nutritional benefits, nostalgia, and natural goodness.

A big part of mindful snacking today is knowing your food: where it comes from, how it’s grown, and what goes into it. Clean labels, fewer ingredients, no artificial additives, snacks are becoming rituals of care rather than mindless indulgence.

Tech That Makes Snacking Smarter

Air fryers are now winter’s MVP, dishing out crisp sweet potato fries, roasted chana, or even methi mathri with up to 85% less fat.

Compact blenders whip up almond-date smoothies, warm soups, or seed-spice mixes in seconds.

Food dehydrators are unlocking the potential of homemade fruit and vegetable chips while reducing food waste.

These tools make portion-control, freshness, and experimentation effortless, key ingredients in a mindful snacker’s lifestyle.

Winter Cravings, Indian Edition: Lighter, Cosier, Happier

Winter is the perfect season to gather, unwind, and indulge in snacks. And comfort doesn’t need to be heavy. Think air-fried beet chips, baked whole-wheat papdis brushed with ghee, ragi cookies, jaggery-toasted peanuts, or date-nut laddoos packed with warmth and energy. Seasonal produce like carrots, amla, and guava can be transformed into chutneys, pickles, or oven-dried fruit snacks, nostalgic flavours, made lighter for today.

Quick & Healthy Winter Snack Recipes

Air-Fried Beetroot & Spinach Chips

How to make:

Thinly slice beets or spinach leaves, toss with rock salt + a touch of olive oil, and air fry at 180°C for 8–10 minutes.

Make it healthier with Airfryer for crispness with minimal oil.

Masala Roasted Makhana

How to make:

Dry roast makhana, toss with ghee, turmeric, chilli powder, and pink salt. Air fry for 4–5 minutes for extra crunch.

Make it healthier with Air Fryer to cut down ghee without losing flavour.

Sweet Potato Fries (No Deep Frying!)

How to make:

Cut sweet potatoes into sticks, lightly coat them with oil, paprika, and chaat masala, and air-fry until golden.

Make it healthier with Air Fryer, up to 85% less fat.

Almond–Date Winter Smoothie

How to make:

Blend soaked almonds, dates, warm milk or oat milk, cinnamon, and a pinch of nutmeg.

Make it fresher with Nutri Blender for a smooth, nutrient-rich blend.

Carrot-Amla Winter Chutney

How to make:

Blend chopped carrots, amla, ginger, green chilli, and coriander with a little lemon juice.

Make it easier with Nutri Blender for a silky, vitamin-rich chutney.

Jaggery-Toasted Peanuts

How to make:

Melt jaggery with a spoon of water, add roasted peanuts, mix quickly, and let them cool into clusters.

Make it cleaner with: Use Nutri Blender to grind a spice mix of sesame + cardamom to sprinkle on top.

Oven-Dried Guava Chips

How to make:

Thinly slice the guava and sprinkle chaat masala, and bake/dehydrate until chewy and fragrant.

Make it less wasteful with: A home dehydrating function/oven to extend the shelf life of seasonal fruit.

Leftover Roti Crackers

How to make:

Cut leftover rotis into triangles, brush with oil + ajwain, and bake till crisp.

Make it smarter with Air Fryer, quick, zero-waste, no fuss.

Eco-Friendly Snacking: Tiny Tweaks, Big Smiles

Healthy snacking now also extends beyond what’s on the plate. Brands are shifting to glass jars, steel tins and compostable packaging. At home, small habits go a long way, such as bulk-buying and storing in reusable jars, turning vegetable peels into air-fried chips, or transforming nearly overripe fruits into smoothies. Choosing local farmers and small-batch makers also cuts down food miles and adds community warmth to the joy of eating.

Making Winter Snacking A Ritual Of Joy

Healthy winter snacking isn’t a trend, it’s a way of living lighter, happier, and more mindful. A handful of pink-salted makhana, a mug of warm herbal tea, a switch from deep-fried to air-fried: each choice adds up.

Mr. Anil Gurnani is Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at TTK Prestige