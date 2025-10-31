Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Halloween 2025: Know History, Significance And All About This Spookiest Festival

Halloween 2025: Know History, Significance And All About This Spookiest Festival

Discover the ancient origins and significance of Halloween. Know how this 2,000-year-old festival evolved from Celtic traditions into a global celebration of creativity, imagination, and spooky fun.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 07:00 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Halloween is one of the most celebrated festivals across the world, observed every year on October 31. The festival, which traces its roots back over 2,000 years, is linked to All Hallows’ Eve, the night before All Saints’ Day. Its origins lie in the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, when it was believed that on the night of October 31, the spirits of the dead would return to Earth. This is why October 31 came to be known as Halloween Night across the globe.

The Dark History Of Halloween

Halloween began among the ancient Celtic communities of Europe, closely tied to agricultural life. The festival marked the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter, a period associated with death and darkness. During Samhain, people believed the boundary between the world of the living and the dead grew thin. To ward off wandering spirits, they lit bonfires, wore masks, and left food offerings outside their homes to appease the dead.

With the spread of Christianity, the tradition evolved. In the 8th century, November 1 was declared All Saints’ Day, and the evening before it became known as All Hallows’ Eve, which later transformed into Halloween. Over time, this once solemn occasion of superstition and fear turned into a festival of creativity, expression, and fun.

Meaning And Symbolism

In its ancient form, Halloween symbolised the delicate balance between life and death. In the modern era, however, it has evolved into a celebration of imagination, transformation, and community spirit. It allows people to embrace their fears, express their creativity, and step into an entirely different persona, whether spooky, humorous, or whimsical.

Significance Of Halloween

Halloween is celebrated worldwide as a fusion of ancient customs and modern festivity. It reflects the changing of seasons, the eternal cycle of life and death, and the unifying power of imagination. From carving pumpkins and dressing up in costumes to trick-or-treating, themed parties, and sharing ghost stories, Halloween has become a joyful blend of fright and fun.

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 07:00 AM (IST)
