Groom Fashion Today: How Men's Style Has Evolved Over The Years

Groom Fashion Today: How Men’s Style Has Evolved Over The Years

Men’s wedding fashion has evolved from rigid traditions to personalized style statements, blending comfort, tailoring, and individuality to redefine the modern groom’s look.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 25 Dec 2025 10:29 AM (IST)

(By Ravi Gupta) 

Men's wedding fashion has undergone a remarkable transformation over the decades. From rigid traditional norms to contemporary expressions of personality, the evolution of groom fashion mirrors broader cultural shifts in society. Today, the attire of a groom is not just about formality, but it reflects individuality, comfort, and confidence, the entire persona on the biggest day, the wedding day, which becomes as much about personal style as it is about tradition.

Key Trends In Groom Fashion

From Tradition To Transformation
Whereas, at one time, grooms didn't have much to decide upon; weddings used to be conducted based on conventional attire codes. The modern groom's fashion, however, is all about being yourself and speaking your mind, which makes men feel confident and true to their identity on their big day.

Uniformity And The Era Of Formal Codes
Early in the 20th century, wedding wear was rather standardized: black or gray tuxedos, tailcoats, bow ties, and top hats. The style of clothes was loose, with conventional fits that barely showed the shape of the body; etiquette had to be followed, with no room for individualism.

Gradual Change In The Late 20th Century
Subtle experimentation arose from the 1970s onward. Navy and charcoal became popular colors, fits became more tailored, and bold choices, when one could get away with them, revealed the era's evolving fashion sensibilities.

It's All About Personalisation
The 21st century brought in "your wedding, your style." Grooms nowadays wear outfits that reflect their personality, cultural influence, and even wedding themes, turning fashion into an act of identity rather than one of conformity.

The Emergence Of Silhouette 
Gone are the days of loose, general suits; sharp, fitted ones have taken their place. Tailoring brings comfort, confidence, and style; fitting is one of the key defining elements of a groom's fashion in today's time. 

Expanded Color And Fabric Choices 
Grooms have now come to include bright colors such as blues, greens, burgundy, and neutrals, and diverse fabrics like linen, velvet, and tweed and adapt attire according to season, venue, and theme. 

Blending Formal And Relaxed Styles 
The lines are softening between formal and casual. Beach weddings are showing lightweight separates; formal events are taking on relaxed styling, such as open collars or minimal layering, balancing sophistication with comfort. 

Attention To Details And Grooming
Accessories like watches, cufflinks, pocket squares, and statement footwear add personality, while impeccable hair and beard grooming have become part of the whole look, completing the style of a modern groom. 

Groom fashion has moved away from strict, uniform, and traditional dressing to the manifestation of individualism and self-expression. The groom of today has the freedom to define his style while respecting the occasion and its meaning, combining elegance, comfort, and personal flair into a look as unforgettable as the wedding day itself.

Ravi Gupta is Creative Designer and Director of Gargee Designer’s

Published at : 25 Dec 2025 10:29 AM (IST)
Wedding Fashion Trends Groom Fashion Trends Men’s Wedding Fashion Wedding Wear For Men Groom Outfit Ideas
