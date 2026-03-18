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HomeReligionChaitra Navratri 2026 Day 1: Know Puja Muhurat, Rituals, And All About Worshipping Goddess Shailputri

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 1: Know Puja Muhurat, Rituals, And All About Worshipping Goddess Shailputri

Know the complete guide for Chaitra Navratri Day 1 including puja vidhi, Kalash Sthapana muhurat, rituals, and ways to seek Goddess Shailputri’s blessings.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 10:13 AM (IST)
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Chaitra Navratri is one of the most sacred Hindu festivals which will begin on March 19, 2026, marking the start of nine days dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga. Celebrated with deep devotion across the country, this festival is not just about rituals, it is a time to invite positivity, inner strength, and new beginnings into life.

Navratri, which literally means 'nine nights,' honours the nine divine forms of Goddess Durga, Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. Each day is devoted to one form, symbolising different energies and virtues. Even if one cannot observe fasting for all nine days, it is believed that keeping a fast on the first and last day is enough to seek the blessings of the Goddess.

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Significance Of Chaitra Navratri

Chaitra Navratri holds special importance as it marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year in many regions. Spiritually, it is considered a powerful period for cleansing the mind, strengthening faith, and setting positive intentions.

Devotees use these nine days to disconnect from negativity and reconnect with devotion, discipline, and self-reflection. It is believed that sincere prayers during this time bring prosperity, peace, and protection from hardships.

Day 1 Of Chaitra Navratri

The first day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Shailputri, the daughter of the mountains and a symbol of strength and purity. Worshipping her is believed to bring stability and a strong foundation in life.

  • Ghatasthapana Muhurat: 06:52 AM to 07:43 AM
  • Auspicious Colour For Day 1: Yellow

The Ghatasthapana ritual, performed during this muhurat, marks the beginning of Navratri celebrations and is considered essential for completing the puja with proper rituals.

Chaitra Navratri Rituals

The first day begins with the sacred ritual of Kalash Sthapana, which signifies the invocation of divine energy into the home. The Kalash is placed with proper ritual and devotion, symbolising abundance and auspicious beginnings.

Cleanliness and purity are given utmost importance. Devotees prepare the space with care, ensuring a peaceful and positive environment for the rituals.

Auspicious Practices To Perform

  • Kalash Sthapana: Establishing the Kalash is considered essential for completing the Navratri puja.
  • Use of Auspicious Metals: Bringing a brass or copper Kalash is believed to attract positive energy into the home.
  • Peacock Feather Placement: Placing a peacock feather in the temple area or at the main entrance is said to help remove Vastu dosha.
  • Offering Coins to the Goddess: Presenting a gold or silver coin at the feet of Goddess Durga is considered शुभ and associated with financial growth and prosperity.
  • Sixteen Adornments (Solah Shringar): Offering these items to the Goddess is believed to bring harmony and happiness in married life.
  • Lotus Flower Offering: The lotus is especially प्रिय to Goddess Durga. Offering it is believed to bring abundance of food and wealth into the household.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.] 

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Frequently Asked Questions

When does Chaitra Navratri begin in 2026?

Chaitra Navratri will begin on March 19, 2026. It is a sacred Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga over nine days.

What is the significance of Chaitra Navratri?

Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year in many regions. It is spiritually considered a powerful period for mental cleansing, strengthening faith, and setting positive intentions.

How many forms of Goddess Durga are honored during Navratri?

Navratri honors the nine divine forms of Goddess Durga: Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.

What is the ritual performed on the first day of Chaitra Navratri?

The first day begins with Kalash Sthapana, a ritual to invoke divine energy into the home. The auspicious time for Ghatasthapana is between 06:52 AM and 07:43 AM.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 18 Mar 2026 09:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Puja Rituals Goddess Shailputri Puja Muhurat Navratri 2026 Chaitra Navratri 2026 Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 1
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