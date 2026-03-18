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Chaitra Navratri is one of the most sacred Hindu festivals which will begin on March 19, 2026, marking the start of nine days dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga. Celebrated with deep devotion across the country, this festival is not just about rituals, it is a time to invite positivity, inner strength, and new beginnings into life.

Navratri, which literally means 'nine nights,' honours the nine divine forms of Goddess Durga, Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. Each day is devoted to one form, symbolising different energies and virtues. Even if one cannot observe fasting for all nine days, it is believed that keeping a fast on the first and last day is enough to seek the blessings of the Goddess.

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Significance Of Chaitra Navratri

Chaitra Navratri holds special importance as it marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year in many regions. Spiritually, it is considered a powerful period for cleansing the mind, strengthening faith, and setting positive intentions.

Devotees use these nine days to disconnect from negativity and reconnect with devotion, discipline, and self-reflection. It is believed that sincere prayers during this time bring prosperity, peace, and protection from hardships.

Day 1 Of Chaitra Navratri

The first day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Shailputri, the daughter of the mountains and a symbol of strength and purity. Worshipping her is believed to bring stability and a strong foundation in life.

Ghatasthapana Muhurat: 06:52 AM to 07:43 AM

06:52 AM to 07:43 AM Auspicious Colour For Day 1: Yellow

The Ghatasthapana ritual, performed during this muhurat, marks the beginning of Navratri celebrations and is considered essential for completing the puja with proper rituals.

Chaitra Navratri Rituals

The first day begins with the sacred ritual of Kalash Sthapana, which signifies the invocation of divine energy into the home. The Kalash is placed with proper ritual and devotion, symbolising abundance and auspicious beginnings.

Cleanliness and purity are given utmost importance. Devotees prepare the space with care, ensuring a peaceful and positive environment for the rituals.

Auspicious Practices To Perform

Kalash Sthapana: Establishing the Kalash is considered essential for completing the Navratri puja.

Establishing the Kalash is considered essential for completing the Navratri puja. Use of Auspicious Metals: Bringing a brass or copper Kalash is believed to attract positive energy into the home.

Bringing a brass or copper Kalash is believed to attract positive energy into the home. Peacock Feather Placement: Placing a peacock feather in the temple area or at the main entrance is said to help remove Vastu dosha.

Placing a peacock feather in the temple area or at the main entrance is said to help remove Vastu dosha. Offering Coins to the Goddess: Presenting a gold or silver coin at the feet of Goddess Durga is considered शुभ and associated with financial growth and prosperity.

Presenting a gold or silver coin at the feet of Goddess Durga is considered शुभ and associated with financial growth and prosperity. Sixteen Adornments (Solah Shringar): Offering these items to the Goddess is believed to bring harmony and happiness in married life.

Offering these items to the Goddess is believed to bring harmony and happiness in married life. Lotus Flower Offering: The lotus is especially प्रिय to Goddess Durga. Offering it is believed to bring abundance of food and wealth into the household.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]